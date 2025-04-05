Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3: A complete list of voice cast and their characters explained

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3 premiered on Netflix on April 3, 2025, continuing the story of the Nebular Six and their battle against a rising biotech empire, Biosyn. Scott Kreamer and Zack Stentz return for the third season, in which the Six are forced to regroup and shut down Biosyn's genetic experiments.

Season 3 explores themes of betrayal, resistance, and redemption as the Nebular Six carry out their mission to save humanity. The main voice cast includes Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius, Sean Giambrone as Ben, Darren Barnet as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, Kiersten Kelly as Brooklynn, and Kausar Mohammed as Yasmina.

Main voice cast of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3

Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius

Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius (Image via Instagram/@paulmikelwilliams)

Darius, a dinosaur enthusiast and leader of the Nebular Six, is voiced by Paul-Mikél Williams.

Williams is a young TV, film, and voice actor from South Orange County, California. He began his career at age 10 with a role in HBO's hit series Westworld. He has also appeared in films such as Streetlights and The 15:17 to Paris.

Sean Giambrone as Ben

Sean Giambrone as Ben (Image via Instagram/@seangiambrone)

Ben, voiced by Sean Giambrone, is part of the Nebular Six and a conspiracy theorist who attempts to bring his friends back together once he realizes they're in danger.

Giambrone is an American actor known for his roles in the sitcoms The Goldbergs and Kim Possible. Additionally, he has voiced characters in The Loud House, Solar Opposites, Clarence, Russell Madness, and Slippin' Jimmy.

Darren Barnet as Kenji

Darren Barnet as Kenji (Image via Instagram/@darrenbarnet)

Kenji, Darius's brother and a skilled climber, is voiced by Darren Barnet.

Barnet rose to fame as Paxton in Netflix's Never Have I Ever. He has also voiced characters in the anime series Blue Eye Samurai and Ascendant Studios' Immortals of Aveum video game. Additionally, he has acted in the rom-com film Anyone But You and the action film Road House.

Raini Rodriguez as Sammy

Raini Rodriguez as Sammy (Image via Instagram/@rainydaychatter)

Sammy, a member of the Nebular Six and Yaz's girlfriend, is voiced by Raini Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is an American actress and singer best known for her roles as Trish in Austin & Ally, Maya in Paul Blart: Mall Cop, and Tess in Prom.

Kiersten Kelly as Brooklynn

Kiersten Kelly as Brooklynn (Image via YouTube/Still Watching Netflix)

Voiced by Kiersten Kelly, Brooklynn is another member of Nebular Six who was presumed dead but survives and returns this season.

Kelly, an actress, model, and singer-songwriter, takes over the role from Jenna Ortega, who originally voiced Brooklynn in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. She also stars as the lead in Emergency Contact, a short film she co-produced.

Kausar Mohammed as Yasmina

Kausar Mohammed as Yasmina (Image via Instagram/@kausartheperson)

Yasmina "Yaz," voiced by Kausar Mohammed, is another member of the Six who is recovering from severe PTSD following her encounter with the dinosaurs.

Kausar is best known for her roles in East of La Brea, What Men Want, and Little. She has also voiced characters on the anime show Great Pretender, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and Monster High.

Additional voice cast of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3

The complete list of voice actors and characters as they play in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3:

Sumalee Montano as The Handler

Dichen Lachman as Soyona Santos

Evan Michael Lee as Barry Sembène

Beatrice Grannò as Gia

Isabella Rossellini as Nonna

Marwan Salama as Davi

About Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3

In Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3, the Nebular Six reunite to take on a new set of challenges involving dinosaur smuggling and corporate conspiracies. Following a betrayal within their ranks, the team embarks on a journey to expose Biosyn.

The Six's previous nemesis, The Handler, returns this season and poses a threat with her Atrociraptors. The teams' mission leads them to uncover hidden agendas and encounter unexpected run-ins with escaped dinosaurs, testing their unity and resolve.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

