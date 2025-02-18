Krapopolis season 2 part 2 episode 2: Release date, cast, and everything you need to know

Krapopolis season 2 part 2 continues its run with a brand-new episode, bringing more mythological chaos, sharp humor, and political satire to Fox’s Animation Domination lineup.

Ad

Created by Dan Harmon, the animated sitcom takes place in an alternate version of ancient Greece, where a dysfunctional mix of humans, gods, and mythical creatures attempt to build and govern one of civilization’s first cities, often with disastrous and hilarious results.

The next episode, titled Stavros Live and in Concert, airs on February 23, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET on FOX, featuring Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Hannah Waddingham, Pam Murphy, and Duncan Trussell.

Ad

Trending

As Tyrannis prepares to see his favorite singer, Stavros, live in concert, he soon realizes he’s not the only one eager to meet the star; Athena and her radical followers are just as devoted. Meanwhile, Deliria embarks on a solo adventure, leading to even more unexpected twists.

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

Exploring in detail the release date for Krapopolis season 2 part 2 episode 2

Expand Tweet

Ad

Krapopolis season 2 part 2 episode 2, titled Stavros Live and in Concert, is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET on FOX. The episode will be part of the network’s popular Animation Domination block, which also features long-running animated hits like The Simpsons and Family Guy.

For those who miss the live broadcast, the episode will be available for streaming on Hulu and Fox’s official website shortly after airing. Additionally, viewers can watch it through on-demand services offered by various cable providers.

Ad

Here is the complete release schedule of the episode according to different time zones.

Date Time Time zone February 23, 2025 9:30 pm Eastern Time February 24, 2025 2:30 am Greenwich Mean Time February 23, 2025 8:30 pm Central Daylight Time February 24, 2025 3:30 am Central European Time February 24, 2025 1:30 pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time

Ad

Who is in the Cast for Krapopolis season 2 part 2 episode 2?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The main voice cast for this episode features returning fan-favorite actors who bring the show’s quirky characters to life. The lineup includes:

Richard Ayoade as Tyrannis – The mortal king of Krapopolis, trying (and often failing) to keep order in his chaotic city.

as – The mortal king of Krapopolis, trying (and often failing) to keep order in his chaotic city. Matt Berry as Shlub – Tyrannis’ father, a half-centaur, half-manticore with a wild personality.

as – Tyrannis’ father, a half-centaur, half-manticore with a wild personality. Hannah Waddingham as Deliria – Tyrannis’ mother, a powerful goddess with an unpredictable nature.

as – Tyrannis’ mother, a powerful goddess with an unpredictable nature. Pam Murphy as Stupendous – A fierce warrior and one of Krapopolis’ key figures.

as – A fierce warrior and one of Krapopolis’ key figures. Duncan Trussell as Hippocampus – Tyrannis’ half-brother, a scientist with a love for bizarre experiments.

Ad

While Stavros plays a key role in this episode, details about his voice actor have yet to be confirmed. Given Krapopolis’ history of featuring celebrity guest stars, there’s a good chance a well-known name could be lending their voice to the character.

What is Krapopolis season 2 part 2 episode 2 about?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The episode Stavros Live and in Concert follows the excitement surrounding the arrival of a famous musician, Stavros, who is set to perform in Krapopolis. Tyrannis, a huge fan of the singer, is eager to attend the concert, but he soon realizes that Athena and her radical followers are just as obsessed with Stavros.

As tensions rise between the two groups, Tyrannis must navigate the chaos and keep his city from descending into complete anarchy.

Ad

At the same time, Deliria decides to take a break from the drama and embarks on a getaway of her own. However, given her tendency to stir up trouble wherever she goes, her journey is bound to take some unexpected and hilarious turns.

With its signature mix of historical satire, absurd comedy, and mythological mischief, Krapopolis continues to deliver fresh and engaging storytelling.

The official synopsis of the Krapopolis season 2 part 2 episode 2 reads,

Ad

"Tyrannis' favourite singer Stavros is in town, but he also happens to be the favourite singer of Athena and her radical followers; Deliria goes on a little getaway."

Tune in on February 23, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET on FOX to watch Krapopolis season 2 part 2 or stream it later on Hulu and Fox’s digital platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback