All American season 7 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

All American season 7 episode 4 continues the tale of high school football hopefuls at the rival South Crenshaw High and Beverly Hills High, along with their coaches helping them to achieve their dreams. The first game of the new school year is done and dusted, and the teams are eager to turn things around.

All American season 7 episode 4 will be released on February 24, 2025, at its usual 8:00 pm ET time slot on The CW. The next episode is expected to be eventful with both teams, the South Crenshaw Chargers and the Beverly Eagles, trying to deal with the ups and downs of the previous match while preparing for upcoming games.

Episode 4 will be directed by Kristen Windell, who previously helmed episodes of the show's seasons 2, 3, and 4, and will see recurring cast members Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogou, and Kingston Jeremy, among others. Guest star Angel Parker will also be joining the cast in the next episode.

When will All American season 7 episode 4 be released?

The high school sports drama continues its Monday evening release schedule. It means that All American season 7 episode 4 will be released next Monday, February 24, 2025, at 5:00 pm Pacific Time or 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

However, release timings will be different from region to region. Take a look at the table below for the exact release dates and times for when the next episode airs in select major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Monday, February 24, 2025 5:00 pm Central Time Monday, February 25, 2025

7:00 pm Eastern Time Monday, February 24, 2025

8:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, February 25, 2025

1:00 am Central European Time Tuesday, February 25, 2025

2:00 am Eastern European Time Tuesday, February 25, 2025

3:00 am Indian Standard Time Tuesday, February 25, 2025

6:30 am Japan Standard Time Tuesday, February 25, 2025

10:00 am

These release timings have already been adjusted based on daylight saving time.

Where to watch All American season 7 episode 4

Like the previous three episodes of the ongoing series, All American season 7 episode 4 can only be watched via The CW on the scheduled release date. Besides the channel, new episodes will also be available for streaming via The CW website and The CW app on Tuesdays, one day after their television premiere.

While the ongoing season 7 isn't available for streaming on Netflix at the moment, previous seasons of All American can be watched on Netflix with a subscription.

A brief recap of All American season 7 episode 3

All American season 7 episode 3, titled Ante Up, saw the first on-field action for the South Crenshaw Chargers with their first match for the new school year. Khalil, who was benched most of the game, got a single play where he proved that he has what it takes to help the team win. However, it wasn't without Jordan's underhanded machination, which didn't earn him any more favor from Coach Bobby.

Disappointed with Jordan Baker, the head coach threatened him to stay in his lane, otherwise, he would be booted out as the QB coach for the Chargers. KJ wasn't doing well either after his new team, the Beverly Eageles, lost their first game. He blamed it on everyone else but himself, but after a trip to the Chargers' game with Cassius and seeing Khalil's effect on his team's morale, he realized where he went wrong.

What to expect in All American season 7 episode 4

Following the win for the Chargers and a defeat for the Eagles, it will be another episode of drama, rivalry, and determination in All American season 7 episode 4. Titled Face Off, the next episode is expected to see KJ try to turn things around for his new team at Beverly Hills High.

Meanwhile, Khalil will be torn between his two opposing worlds the moment his gang-member father shows up at South Crenshaw High unannounced. Layla Baker will also face her own hurdles as she navigates a possible partnership with Elle Grant, but Coop might change her mind. Here's what audiences can expect in the upcoming episode per the synopsis from Rotten Tomatoes:

"After Beverly's humbling loss, KJ is determined to turn things around by looking to Jordan Baker's old plays; Layla refuses to work with pop star Elle Grant over controversial social media posts she made as a teen."

Stay tuned for news and updates on All American season 7 and other anticipated shows and movies as the year progresses.

