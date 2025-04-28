Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 4: Release date, time, where to watch, and what to expect

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 is racing full speed ahead into its fifth season, now streaming only on Peacock. Following the explosive aftermath of episode 3, episode 4 takes the stakes even higher. Fans can tune in on Peacock on May 1 at 10 p.m. ET to watch Detective Elliot Stabler go deeper into organized crime, where loyalty is a thin currency and betrayal is common. As tensions build both on the streets and within his team, Stabler's world is shrinking at warp speed.

Last week's episode, Paranza dei Bambini, found the detective dealing with crumbling allegiances and treacherous betrayals. The episode also brought huge developments: the trial of Carlo Pescador disintegrated when the star witness recanted, culminating in a courthouse shooting, and Stabler's son Eli getting involved in law enforcement opened up serious father-son tension.

In addition, Jet Slootmaekers took a job offer from the FBI, which was an emotional goodbye from the Organized Crime Control Bureau. These occurrences expose the team and Stabler more than ever as we approach episode 4.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5, episode 4: Release date and time

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 4, Promesse Infrante (Broken Promises), will arrive on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. ET, as originally expected. Below is the release schedule for all the regions.

Time Zone Local Date Local Time ET (Eastern Time) Thursday, May 1, 2025 10:00 PM CT (Central Time) Thursday, May 1, 2025 9:00 PM MT (Mountain Time) Thursday, May 1, 2025 8:00 PM PT (Pacific Time) Thursday, May 1, 2025 7:00 PM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Friday, May 2, 2025 2:00 AM CET (Central European Time) Friday, May 2, 2025 4:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) Friday, May 2, 2025 7:30 AM

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5, episode 4: Where to watch

After the relocation, Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 is exclusively accessible on Peacock. The season's first episode was broadcast on NBC, but the remaining season, including episode 4, is available to stream solely through Peacock's subscription tiers, beginning at $7.99/month.

What to expect from Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 4

Episode 4, Promesse Infrante, or Broken Promises, marks an episode of betrayal and broken loyalties. Having already experienced the betrayals of episode 3, Stabler will find it increasingly difficult to trust anyone within the criminal world or his task force. His cover is more at risk than ever, and the walls are closing fast around him.

As with previous episodes, the title hints heavily at the theme: the promises and alliances that Stabler relied upon are beginning to unravel. Promesse Infrante isn't just about criminal betrayal, it's about internal fractures among the people the protagonist depends on the most. The pressure will test his strategic thinking and emotional resilience, especially after losing Jet and dealing with Eli’s rebellious path. Trust, survival, and human cost will characterize this episode.

Due to the reduced season length (only ten episodes this season), each one is rich with important story progress, so episode 4 will be a turning point in all likelihood.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 3 recap

Episode 3, Paranza dei Bambini, featured one of the season's most action-packed episodes yet. The trial of Carlo Pescador, an important member of the Los Santos gang, unraveled when his daughter, Bryanna Pescador, in a dramatic show, recanted her testimony. This failed trial resulted in Carlo's brief freedom, only for him to be ambushed and shot in a shocking courthouse assault organized by a bailiff.

Meanwhile, the private life of Stabler suffered with his son Eli, who was now an employee in the law enforcement services, at war with him about professional choices and disrupting their already complicated relationship. Maybe the greatest emotional hit was when Jet Slootmaekers accepted an FBI job offer, leaving the Organized Crime unit without a key member.

Her departure represented the breakdown of the team's operations and Stabler's trusted inner circle. By the end of episode 3, he was surrounded by doubt. Allies are vanishing, enemies are closing in, and even the task force isn't the haven it used to be. Episode 4 is set to capitalize on this chaos.

Catch the latest episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 streaming on Peacock.

