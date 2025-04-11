Law and Order season 24, episode 18 recap: Did Darius murder Cameron?

Law and Order season 24, episode 18, titled Inherent Bias, premiered on NBC on April 10, 2025. The latest episode of the police procedural drama focuses on the murder case of a famous WNBA player, Cameron Adler. The team follows multiple leads, and the most promising seems to be Darius Cain, Cameron's ex-business partner. Cameron had recently kicked him out of business after finding out about his past crimes.

Darius is found guilty based on facial recognition, blood evidence, and is seen fleeing the scene. But key details don’t fully add up. Detectives Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Riley (Reid Scott) investigate the case. Although Darius is found guilty by trial, the episode never clarifies for the audience whether he really killed Cameron. He is still pleading innocent as he is taken away by the police.

Law and Order season 24, episode 18: Detectives struggle to prove that Darius is Cameron's killer

In Law and Order season 24, episode 18, WNBA star Cameron Adler is shot outside the stadium after a game, and her death shocks the fans, the public, and even the police. Detectives Riley and Shaw are assigned to the case, with Riley personally affected due to his daughter’s admiration for Cameron. Initial suspicions fall on Nia Moore, Cameron’s on-court rival.

Though Nia is known for trash talk and once said she’d “end” Cameron, she insists it was all for show. She cooperates and is quickly cleared. Cameron’s parents also offer a lead, Greg Dawson, her ex-boyfriend and a sports reporter. Greg took their breakup hard, especially after Cameron came out. Though he tried to speak to her that night, he had no access to her afterward and is ruled out.

Based on Cameron's manager's statement, attention then turns to Darius Cain, Cameron’s former business partner in a legal marijuana startup. Cameron forced him out after learning about his criminal past. When police try to question Darius, he flees and tosses something into the river. Riley believes it was the gun, but Shaw disagrees. With no recovered weapon and conflicting accounts, the case relies on shaky ground, blood on Darius’s clothes, facial recognition, and motive.

Law and Order season 24, episode 18: How is Darius convicted?

In Law and Order season 24, episode 18, Darius is convicted for the murder of Cameron through a case built on circumstantial evidence. Though no weapon is recovered, Detective Riley testifies that Darius threw what he believed was a gun into the river during a chase. Facial recognition places Darius near the scene, and Cameron’s blood is found on his clothes.

The defense points to racial bias, flawed tech, and questionable witness statements. Prosecutors argue that his motive stems from being ousted from the marijuana business, which could have made him millions. Despite Detective Shaw expressing doubt and admitting he couldn’t confirm what Darius threw, ADA Nolan Price discredits that uncertainty in court.

Price also counters the defense’s claims of racial bias by tying together Darius’s past, motive, and suspicious behavior. Shaw had earlier said that he hoped Darius wasn't guilty, and Price uses that against him, arguing that personal bias and emotional uncertainty have no place in sworn testimony.

Faced with no alternate suspect and a trail of incriminating actions, the jury finds Darius guilty. Darius still pleads innocent as he is taken by police, and the case leaves behind unresolved questions for the fans.

Stay tuned for more updates on Law and Order season 24. You can also watch it on Peacock the following day.

