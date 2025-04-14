“Little bit of season 1”: Landman season 2 set photos confirm star’s return and hint at what’s coming next

Landman season 2 was confirmed by Paramount Plus last month after the premiere season performed well for the platform. However, there was a big question mark on which of the original cast members would and wouldn't be a part of it. Recently, actress Kayla Wallace shared a picture on her Instagram from the set of Landman season 2, confirming her return.

Ad

"Little bit of Season 1. So happy to be back with this team," read the caption of her post.

The series, created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, premiered on Paramount Plus on November 17, 2024. The first season had a total of 10 episodes directed by Sheridan, Stephen Key, and Michael Friedman. It told the story of the oil boom in West Texas and how the players involved in the profit game changed the shape of the economy, culture, and geopolitics.

Ad

Trending

The series stars Billy Bob Thornton in the leading role of Tommy Norris, while Kayla Wallace plays a causation lawyer, Rebecca Falcone. Other cast members include Demi Moore, John Hamm, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, and Michelle Randolph.

Kayla Wallace shared pictures from the Landman season 2 set

Ad

Kayla Wallace, who plays the liability attorney, Rebecca Falcone, is going to return to reprise her role for Landman season 2. She confirmed it with a post shared on her Instagram account on April 4, 2025. She shared a carousel of eight pictures with her co-stars with the caption,

"Little bit of Season 1. So happy to be back with this team. Fun fact: when you order a pizza to the airport, that pizza needs to go through airport security."

Ad

The post had Midland, Texas, pinned in the location. The first season was primarily shot in Fort Worth. Her character was brought into the story by Monty, the oil executive played by John Hamm, to investigate the company's work incidents. Slowly, she got personally involved in the work and helped a settlement between the company and the families of victims of a terrible accident. However, her involvement put her at odds with Tommy and Cooper Norris.

Ad

There has been no official confirmation about Rebecca's role in Landman season 2. However, considering that Tommy is now the President of M-Tex, he might consider her help to settle complicated cases. As they have such distinct and strong personalities, it's bound to create tension and conflict in the story.

What is Landman about?

Ad

Landman deals with the world of billionaires and roughnecks in the profit-oriented world of West Texas, which is primarily run on oil money. Taylor Sheridan, who also created Yellowstone, is known for creating expansive stories with strong characters, and Landman is similar to his other creations.

Billy Bob Thornton leads the series as a rich landman and Vice President of M-Tex, Tommy Norris. A large chunk of the story is focused on him and his family. Every episode is filled with political, personal, and corporate drama, driven by greed for oil money.

Ad

Here's the official synopsis of the series:

"Set in the boomtowns of Texas, Landman is a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil. The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and billionaires fueling a boom so big, it's reshaping our climate, economy and geopolitics."

Stay tuned for more news and information about Landman Season 2 and other upcoming films and TV shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Raj Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.



He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.



He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.



If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel. Know More