Loni Anderson's net worth: Fortune explored in wake of TV icon's death at 79

By Pallavi Kanungo
Published Aug 04, 2025 08:37 GMT
2021 Asian World Film Festival -Opening Night Gala Screening Of Marvel Studios
Loni Anderson at the 2021 Asian World Film Festival Opening Night Gala Screening Of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" (Image via Getty/ Emma McIntyre)

Veteran American actress Loni Anderson passed away in Los Angeles, California, around noon on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the age of 79, two days shy of her 80th birthday.

Her publicist, Cheryl J. Kagan, announced the news on Sunday and cited that Anderson died from “an acute, prolonged illness,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. No further details was provided.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother, and grandmother,” a family statement read, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Loni Anderson had an estimated net worth of $12 million as of February 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She is best remembered for playing the role of receptionist Jennifer Marlowe on the CBS sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati.

More about the fortune of Loni Anderson

Loni Anderson was born on August 5, 1945, in Saint Paul, Minnesota, to Klaydon and Maxine Anderson, who were an environmental chemist and a model, respectively. She later grew up in the suburbs of Roseville in Minnesota and attended the state university after graduating from high school.

Loni began her career in 1966, but began getting credited work in 1975. She earned the majority of her wealth from her roles on television and movies, including her most famous portrayal in WKRP in Cincinnati, for which she also earned three Golden Globe and two Emmy nominations.

The sitcom ran from 1978 to 1982. In the summer of 1980, Anderson briefly exited her role and demanded a pay rise. Soon, CBS agreed to her terms, and she returned for the rest of the show.

Her other notable works include shows such as S.W.A.T., Phyllis, Police Woman, Barnaby Jones, Easy Street, and Nurses, as well as TV movies, The Jayne Mansfield Story, Too Good to Be True, and White Hot: The Mysterious Murder of Thelma Todd.

youtube-cover
Loni Anderson also acted in All Dogs Go To Heaven, Partners in Crime, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, V.I.P., A Night at the Roxbury, and A Letter to Three Wives. During her career, she collaborated with the likes of actresses Lynda Carter, Tori Spelling, and Pamela Anderson, and director Steven Spielberg.

The mother of two also earned comparisons to Marilyn Monroe and Jayne Mansfield. The now-deceased actress reprised her role as Jennifer Marlowe in two episodes of The New WKRP in Cincinnati, a sequel to the original series, in 1991.

Loni Anderson, who was married four times, had a public and acrimonious divorce from actor Burt Reynolds between June 1993 and December 1994. As part of their settlement, the Hawk actor was asked to pay her $15,000 in monthly spousal support. Not only that, but he also paid her a one-time check worth $154,520, clearing past financial dues in September 2015.

Reynolds, who subsequently died from a heart attack in 2018, at the age of 82, also helped Loni Anderson pay the mortgage on their $2 million Beverly Hills French-style mansion, Celebrity Net Worth reported. It was purchased in 1994 for $2.2 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Anderson also made real estate investments over the years, including selling her the above-mentioned Beverly Hills residence for $5.7 million in July 2007. It was located in the private gated neighborhood of Mulholland Estates.

That year in October, Loni purchased a $1.9 million home in Sherman Oaks, California, which she later put on the market for $2.5 million in 2014 and sold it off in September 2015 for $2.1 million.

Loni Anderson is survived by her fourth husband, folk singer and The Brothers Four band member Bob Flick, her two children, Deidra Hoffman and Quinton Anderson Reynolds, her grandchildren Megan and McKenzie, her stepson Adam, and her stepchildren Maximilian and Felix.

A private family service will be held for Loni Anderson on Monday at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, followed by a memorial, as per reports.

