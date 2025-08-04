Who was Loni Anderson married to? All about her husband and kids as ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ icon dies at 79

Veteran American actress Loni Anderson died at a Los Angeles hospital around noon on August 3, 2025, at age 79, two days before her 80th birthday. According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), her publicist Cheryl J. Kagan announced the news on Sunday and stated that the WKRP in Cincinnati star died from “an acute prolonged illness.”“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother, and grandmother,” a family statement read, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.Steve Sauer, President and CEO of Media Four and Anderson’s manager for 30 years, wrote in a statement:“Loni was a class act. Beautiful. Talented. Witty. ALWAYS a joy to be around. She was the ultimate working mother. Family first… and maintained a great balance with her career. She and I had wonderful adventures together that I shall forever cherish. I will especially miss that infectious chuckle of hers.”Loni Anderson is survived by her two children, Deidra and Quinton, her grandchildren Megan and McKenzie, her fourth husband and musician, Bob Flick, her stepson Adam, and her stepchildren Maximilian and Felix. She was previously married to real estate developer Bruce Hasselberg, actor Ross Bickell, and actor Burt Reynolds.All you need to know about Loni Anderson’s personal lifeLoni Anderson married her first husband, Bruce Hasselberg, in 1964. They had a daughter named Deidra Hoffman, and divorced in 1966. Hoffman is now a California-based school principal who is married and has four children, according to IMDb. Hasselberg told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune after his ex-wife’s death that he met her at a beauty pageant in 1963. He was the brother of Loni’s fellow contestant at the Miss Minnesota pageant. At that time, Loni was already dating her fourth husband, Bob Flick.&quot;I went out with her after the Miss Minnesota pageant, and I proposed the first night, and we were married four weeks and six days later,&quot; Bruce shared.Between 1974 and 1981, the two-time Emmy nominee was married to her second husband, Ross Bickell. The couple had no children. They moved to LA in 1975 to pursue Hollywood careers. Bickell and Anderson also starred together in WKRP in Cincinnati.In 1981, Loni Anderson met Burt Reynolds on The Merv Griffin Show. At that time, she was married to Bickell, and Burt was dating actress Sally Field. A year later, they reunited and started dating after both had split from previous partners.In April 1988, the couple tied the knot on Burt’s 160-acre ranch in Jupiter, Florida, where he presented her with a 7-carat wedding ring that made headlines. She was 41, and he was 52. Mutual friend and guest Robby Benson later told reporters about the Reynolds-Anderson wedding: “We all cried. It couldn’t have been lovelier. They looked like the perfect couple, the kind you see on the top of a wedding cake, only bigger.” Loni Anderson and Burt Reynolds worked as voice actors on All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989), and later appeared together in an episode of B.L. Stryker on ABC in 1990. They also played husband and wife on the CBS series Evening Shade, before she was replaced by Marilu Henner, according to THR. The pair adopted a son named Quinton that same year, who now works in the camera and electrical department in Hollywood, as listed on IMDb. Reynolds and Anderson separated in June 1993 and went through a public, bitter divorce that was finalized in December 1994.Back then, the Hawk actor accused Loni of infidelity and being “unfit to raise their son.” Meanwhile, she accused him of cheating, having a substance abuse problem, and domestic violence. After their divorce, Reynolds filed for bankruptcy protection. Over the years, they exchanged lawsuits while co-parenting. In September 2015, he paid Loni Anderson over $154,000 in dues. Reynolds died in Florida in September 2018 from a heart attack at the age of 82. Anderson spoke at his funeral and kept his ashes, THR reported.When Loni Anderson was 62, she married her fourth husband, folk singer Bob Flick, in California in May 2008. They remained together until her death recently. According to People Magazine, Flick and Anderson met at a movie premiere in Minneapolis in 1963. ABC 7 reported that Loni was sent by a local newspaper as a “lucky young fan” to pose for a photo with Bob after his song Greenfields reached number 2 on the charts.Bob Flick and Loni Anderson at the 64th Annual Boomtown 2017 Gala &quot;Let's Dance&quot; (Image via Getty)When the couple married over four decades later, they put their old photo on their wedding cake. The late actress’s son Quinton walked her down the aisle during her fourth wedding. Bob Flick is a musician and has a band called the Brothers Four. They have received three Grammy nominations, according to Men’s Journal.According to THR, a private family service will be held for Loni Anderson on Monday at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, followed by a memorial. Contributions in her memory can be made to the National Lung Health Education Program and/or the American Cancer Society.