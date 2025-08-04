90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Jasmine and Gino discuss their past, divorce, and more

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 returned with a new episode on August 3, 2025. Episode 5, titled There's No Place Like Home, saw Jasmine and Gino meet up to discuss their ongoing conflicts. It was an emotional conversation where the duo not only reflected on their past, when they were a happy couple, but also negotiated on their present to see if they could salvage things.The two of them also talked about the possibility of divorce. While Gino said he blurted it out in the heat of the moment, Jasmine noted that she was deeply affected by it. Consequently, Jasmine urged the male cast member not to make decisions hastily, especially something as serious as divorce.The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars admitted that they still harbored feelings for one another and that those feelings would not disappear overnight. However, the cracks in their relationship were too wide to overlook. While Gino was unhappy that Jasmine still lived with Matt, Jasmine was uncomfortable with Gino's new romance with Natalie.Despite their feelings for each other, Gino and Jasmine failed to see eye to eye. One thing led to another, and the pair started arguing over the limits of their &quot;open marriage agreement.&quot; It ultimately ended in a heated altercation, with Jasmine storming out.90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine gets emotional after Gino reveals that he has been living on frozen dinners View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe conversation between Gino and Jasmine began on an emotional note, with Jasmine confessing that she never stopped loving Gino. She added that no matter how much she tried, she would never be able to despise him. Upon hearing that, Gino reminisced about the past, when they used to spend quality time together, and Jasmine would make him potato salad.When Jasmine asked Gino what he was eating now that she was not living with him or cooking for him, the latter stated that his recycling bin was full of frozen food boxes. Jasmine became emotional hearing that he had not had a fresh, home-cooked meal in a long time.While speaking to the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? cameras, Gino said:&quot;Even though I'm very upset what she did to me, I still had some good memories in my head. It's hard just to let everything go.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen the male cast member asked Jasmine how she felt about their relationship, the latter admitted that she still loved him. When she added that she missed being with him, Gino questioned her for continuing to live with Matt, wondering why she had not moved into her own place.Jasmine explained that she lacked the financial freedom to do so and that she always hoped to return home one day to be with Gino. However, Gino argued that had Jasmine cared about him, she would have moved out of Matt's house to prove they were not &quot;a thing.&quot;Upon hearing that, Jasmine clarified that she was not romantically involved with Matt but had been intimate with him per the &quot;open marriage agreement.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShortly after, Gino mentioned that he was now enjoying his side of the agreement, preparing to bring Natalie to Michigan to introduce her to his family. The news did not sit well with Jasmine, who criticized the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum for breaching the agreement. However, Gino argued that he could do whatever he wanted since Jasmine had already broken the rules.&quot;Jasmine made me agree to an open marriage and then she couldn't even honor or respect the rules to it. So, she doesn't have any right to be mad and angry. It's been four months and she's still living with Matt,&quot; he added.Tensions escalated between the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? cast members when Jasmine asked Gino if he had been intimate with Natalie. Gino denied being physical but admitted to having a &quot;very passionate&quot; kiss with her. The disclosure offended Jasmine, causing her to walk off mid-conversation.90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episodes can be streamed on HBO Max.