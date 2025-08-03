Jasmine and Matt clash in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 episode 5 sneak peek

Episode 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 is set to release on August 3, 2025. The sneak peek of the episode was released exclusively on Entertainment Tonight's official YouTube channel on July 31, 2025.It showed a conversation between Matt and Jasmine, where Matt was seen getting frustrated with Jasmine's back-and-forth with Gino. The previous episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? saw Gino revealing to Jasmine that he went to Las Vegas to meet Natalie. He said that he had a good time with Natalie, while Jasmine staunchly disapproved of it. Gino reminded her that she was the one who asked for an open marriage, and it made Jasmine emotional.Gino told her that he had only met Natalie because Jasmine hadn't been staying with him for the past few months. Jasmine said that she was waiting for Gino to tell her he missed her and wanted her back. Gino revealed that he knew she was cheating on him with Matt, since before she told him to open the marriage.In the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode 5 sneak peek, Matt voiced his opinions on Jasmine's relationship with Gino. He told her that he was fed up because Jasmine kept going back to Gino despite their repeated fights. He also revealed to the cameras that if Gino ended things with her, he would tell her how he felt about her.What Matt said in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 episode 5 sneak peekMatt told Jasmine that he didn't know why she kept repeating her old patterns. He said that whenever she fought with Gino, he would be the one to &quot;pick up the pieces.&quot; He also stated that he had done more for her in four months than Gino did in 40 years. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;I know, Matt, all the things that you have done for me. Don't you think that I see it?&quot; asked Jasmine.She promised him that she did see the things he did for her, but added that she couldn't compare a friend to a husband because her husband was going to be the &quot;boss&quot; any day. To this, Matt said in a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? confessional that it was hard to watch Jasmine being hopeful about her relationship with Gino.&quot;It's like Gino rings, knocks on the door, and here she comes running. It kinda drives me nuts,&quot; he added.He told the cameras that he was encouraging her to meet Gino in the hopes that he would give her a divorce. He said only then could he tell Jasmine about how he felt about her. He said that he had shown her repeatedly that he cared about her in all the different ways, but he wasn't going to say anything verbally yet, because he knew she wasn't ready. He also said that he wasn't going to keep playing that game forever. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe explained to Jasmine that Gino had done her wrong so many times, yet she didn't understand that he wasn't going to change. Reiterating the same thing, Matt said that Gino didn't care about her, nor did he think about her feelings. He said he only thought about himself. Expressing his frustration, Matt said it was always the same thing.Jasmine asked him what he wanted her to do. She stated that Gino was her husband and she needed to try to fix the marriage.For more updates on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 star Jasmine, fans can follow her official Instagram,@jasminepanama.