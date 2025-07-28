“You broke my trust”- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Tigerlily loses cool over Adnan’s smoking habit 

Episode 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 was released on July 27, 2025. It saw Tigerlily addressing Adnan's smoking. She sensed that he had smoked against her will, so she questioned him, and he accepted. She reminded her 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? husband, that when she had asked him not to smoke, he had agreed. So by smoking without telling her, he had breached her trust.&quot;You broke my trust,&quot; said Tigerlily. Adnan didn't think the issue was big enough for her to stop trusting him, given the fact that he had left his country behind to be with her. Tigerlily got emotional by the end of the conversation because Adnan wasn't taking accountability for his actions. What happened between Adnan and Tigerlily on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 episode 4When Tigerlily and Adnan sat at a restaurant, they spoke about the ultrasound they needed to get for their baby. This was when Tigerlily mentioned that when she walked out of the bathroom, she noticed something she didn't like. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAdnan guessed that it was about driving, but she said it wasn't. She told him that she made him promise something to her and that she was going to ask him again if there was anything he wanted to tell her. Adnan said it was nothing, then asked her if it was about smoking.&quot;Oh, didn't you promise me that you wouldn't do that?&quot; Tigerlily demanded to know. She reminded him that he had told her that if he ever smoked, he would tell her right away. She said she had promised him that she wouldn't get angry if he confessed it to her. Adnan smiled and rhetorically asked her if that indeed was her problem, to which Tigerlily said that he didn't tell her until she pulled it out of him. He stated that she could already tell when he smoked, so it was like she knew. Tigerlily argued that he told her he would quit when she got pregnant. Adnan wanted to know how he could fix his mistake, while Tigerlily demanded to know if he had done it behind her back more times than she knew. Adnan said yes, to which Tigerlily asked him if he thought it was okay to keep secrets from his wife. While Adnan said that he believed that it was okay to keep such things a secret, Tigerlily asked him if he would be okay with her keeping secrets from him. She asked him how she could trust him with other things if she couldn't trust him with small things like smoking. She told him she didn't trust him because he didn't keep his word. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;She hurt my feelings so much when she told me she didn't trust me,&quot; Adnan said in a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? confessional. He added that it hurt him because he had left his old life behind for her happiness, and now she was telling him she didn't trust him because of a &quot;silly issue&quot;. Adnan then told her that her trust issues were her problem, not his, while Tigerlily stated he breached her trust, so it was his problem. She further stated that he didn't take responsibility for anything he did and that it was his lies that drove her to that point. Adnan believed that he didn't do anything bad. In a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? confessional, Tigerlily said that she didn't know how to be in a relationship with someone she didn't trust. New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 are released on Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.