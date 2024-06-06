"Looks like another woke disaster": The Acolyte sparks debate among Star Wars enthusiasts on X

The Acolyte premiered on Disney + on June 4, 2024. It is a prequel to Star Wars 1: The Phantom Menace that takes viewers back to important events that happened 100 years ago. The new show also takes viewers to the golden era of Jedi: the High Republic era.

Amanda Stenberg is seen in a double role in The Acolyte as Osha and Mae. Jedi Master Sol is played by Squid Game fame star Lee Jung-jae. There are other cast members such as Daffnu Keen, Manny Jacinto, Carrie-Anne Moss, Junas Suatamo, Charlie Barnett, and more who are seen in the series.

A Star Wars enthusiast on the X platform sparked a debate by saying:

"Looks like another woke disaster"

This thread sparked a debate on the X platform, and Star Wars fans criticized how the series overemphasized progressive themes at the expense of storytelling. Many fans came forward with their mixed comments on the new prequel of Star Wars, saying:

"Star Wars went woke" said one Star Wars enthusiast on X

Another fan stated that "I wonder when Star Wars is going to come out with a movie that has every one of the made up Woke genders."

"I completely abandoned the saga. No time to waste, and no money to give to this failed franchise. Unless a major change happens, I will never look at a new Star Wars project again." said another fan on X

Another user on X said "Made for an audience that does not exist"

"will not watch. tired of liberal woke bs." said another critic

One fan, however, seemed to enjoy the show:

"First two episodes were good" said a Star Wars Fan

What is the plot of The Acolyte?

The Acolyte is set approximately 100 years before the events of The Phantom Menace during the final days of the High Republic era. This period is referred to as the golden age of Jedi. It was characterized by peace and prosperity under the protection of the Jedi Order.

The core plot point revolves around the emergence of dark side powers and the hidden secrets of the Sith. This series promises to be a mystery thriller with a focus on darker aspects of the Force.

The story follows the former Padawan who reunites with the Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes. However, they soon uncover that the forces they are dealing with are far more sinister than they had anticipated. This investigation leads them to unearth dark side secrets that threaten the stability of the galaxy.

The Cast of The Acolyte

Below is the list of actors and the roles they are playing in the series:

Amandla Stenberg as Osha and Mae

Lee Jung-Jae as Sol

Manny Jacinto as Qimir

Dafne Keen as Jecki Lon

Charlie Barnett as Yord Fandar

Jodie Turner-Smith as Mother Aniseya

Rebecca Henderson as Vernestra Rwoh

Joonas Suotamo as Kelnacca

Carrie-Anne Moss as Indara

The Acolyte is set to be a significant addition to the Star Wars saga despite the mixed reactions it has already received. Whether seen as an exciting new chapter or a controversial change, it clearly reflects the evolving nature of modern storytelling.