The Acolyte season 1 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Lucasfilm will take fans back to a galaxy far, far away with The Acolyte, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ next week. The new Star Wars show will take viewers to the golden era of the Jedi - The High Republic - and focus on the events that took place almost 100 years before the Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace.

The Acolyte will see Amandla Stenberg in a dual role starring as Osha and Mae. Lee Jung-jae of Squid Game fame will also star in the title and play the Jedi Master Sol. Other actors joining the cast include Dafne Keen, Manny Jacinto, Carrie-Anne Moss, Joonas Suotamo, Charlie Barnett, and more.

With the show being the first Star Wars live-action project to be set in The High Republic era, fans are eager to see what it brings to the table when it airs on June 4, 2024.

How many episodes does The Acolyte have?

The Amandla Stenberg-starrer will consist of eight episodes. On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, the series will kick-start with two installments. After its premiere, one new episode will release every Tuesday, with the season finale set to air in mid-July.

Below is a table with the release schedule for all the episodes of the show:

Episode Number Episode Title Release Date Release Time (PT) Episode 1 TBA June 4, 2024 6 pm Episode 2 TBA June 4, 2024 6 pm Episode 3 TBA June 11, 2024 6 pm Episode 4 TBA June 18, 2024 6 pm Episode 5 TBA June 25, 2024 6 pm Episode 6 TBA July 2, 2024 6 pm Episode 7 TBA July 9, 2024 6 pm Episode 8 TBA July 16, 2024 6 pm

Where to watch The Acolyte?

The series will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ from Tuesday, June 4, 2024. It is important to note that it won't be available on any other platform. Fans will need a valid Disney+ subscription to stream the series.

All cast members of The Acolyte

The upcoming series will feature an ensemble cast. Below is the list of the actors who will star in the series and the roles they will be playing.

Amandla Stenberg as Osha and Mae

Lee Jung-jae as Sol

Manny Jacinto as Qimir

Dafne Keen as Jecki Lon

Charlie Barnett as Yord Fandar

Jodie Turner-Smith as Mother Aniseya

Rebecca Henderson as Vernestra Rwoh

Joonas Suotamo as Kelnacca

Carrie-Anne Moss as Indara

What is The Acolyte about?

The title is the first Star Wars live-action show to be set in The High Republic era. It will take fans to the past where the Jedi prosper in an age with no evil, however, in the shadows, darkness will rise. With the Jedi being secretly murdered by a mysterious force, a Jedi master will lead an investigation only to discover something darker. As per Disney, the official synopsis reads:

"In Lucasfilm's 'The Acolyte,' an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems."

The series is created by Leslye Headland, who also developed Russian Doll for Netflix. Fans can enjoy the first two episodes of the title when they premiere this Tuesday on Disney+.