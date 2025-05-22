Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 9 ending explained: Which smart appliance claims to have the hardest life?

Love, Death & Robots volume 4 serves as the latest installment of the adult animated anthology series that was released on May 15, 2025. Created by Tim Miller and officially produced by Blur Studio, every episode of the show tells a unique short story that can be categorized as horror, comedy, science fiction, and/or fantasy.

Disclaimer: The following article represents the author’s opinion and spoilers from Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 9. Reader's discretion is advised.

Titled Smart Owners, Stupid Appliances, the episode is a satire on humans’ use and dependence on technology in their daily lives. While the smart toilet loudly complains that its existence is a curse, it is the self-cleaning cat box that appears at the end and demonstrably argues that it suffers the worst fate of all.

Directed by Patrick Osborne, Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 9 is based on a short story written and adapted for the screen by John Scalzi. It is produced by Aaron Sims Creative and has a runtime of 5:46 minutes, excluding the end credit sequence.

What do the appliances complain about in Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 9?

Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 9 introduces a series of electronic devices that complain about their owners. The first is a multi-zone thermostat owned by a married couple.

While the high-end device has a “dual climate zone” function, the dysfunctional couple refuses to make use of it and fights over the settings. This leads to the device comparing itself to a child stuck between divorced parents, and malfunctioning to express passive-aggressive behaviour.

Next up are a smart toothbrush and a home security system. The former belongs to a person named Chad who never brushes properly, thereby frustrating the toothbrush as its reputation may be at stake with dentists.

On the other hand, the home security system is furious with the owner for setting the security score as 1-2-3-4. It believes that it is only a matter of time before the person will be robbed, and only wishes for the robber to take it with them.

The intelligent air ionizer that follows is upset with its owner, considering it to be a robotic room freshener to clear off a foul smell, which it is not capable of doing.

The fifth appliance is the smart shower head with six customizable pulse settings. The human owner does not use it for its primary purpose of cleaning.

Following it is a waffle maker, gifted by a mother to her 42-year-old son when he finally moved out of her house. It has never been put to use and worries about becoming dysfunctional without ever cooking a waffle.

A Bluetooth vibrator also gossips about its owner. The final ones are the intelligent toilet and the self-cleaning cat box, which never wanted to exist in the first place.

How to watch Love, Death & Robots volume 4?

Love, Death & Robots volume 4 comprises 10 episodes, all of which are available for streaming exclusively on Netflix. Viewers can stream the latest installment of the show, along with the three previous volumes, on the platform by subscribing to plans starting from $7.99 per month, with ads.

For an ad-free experience, the viewers can subscribe to Standard, priced at $17.99 per month, or Premium, which allows 4K streaming, at $24.99 per month.

