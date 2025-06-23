Lynn Hamilton net worth: Fortune explored as 'Sanford and Son' actress passes away at 95

Lynn Hamilton, 95, passed away from natural causes on June 19, 2025. The news was revealed the same day through the social media handles of her former manager and publicist, Rev. Calvin Carson.

Hamilton had a huge fan base for her performance as Donna Harris in the NBC sitcom Sanford and Son. Notably, she boasted a fortune of $1 million, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth. Online platforms were flooded with tributes when the news of Lynn Hamilton’s demise went viral.

Mary McDonough posted a tribute, describing Hamilton as a “wonderful woman” on Facebook and praising Lynn’s work when they collaborated. Calvin also added a lengthy statement in his tribute post on Instagram and Facebook, recalling the actress’s screen presence in various projects over the years. Carson wrote:

“Her illustrious career, spanning over five decades, has left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment, motivating audiences across the globe through her work as a model, stage, film, and television actress.”

He further stated that her collaboration with husband, Frank S. Jenkins, was an example of “creativity, love, and dedication.” The post read that the Leadbelly star was surrounded by her grandchildren and loved ones during her final moments. The statement also says towards the end:

“Her passing marks the end of an era, but her legacy will continue to inspire and uplift future generations.”

Actor and musician Jon Walmsley added a photo on Facebook, saying that it was taken from an episode of the CBS series, The Waltons, where he had an opportunity to share the screen with Lynn Hamilton. Jon said that it was one of his favorite episodes that he filmed, and continued:

“We knew the story – the tracing the history Verdie’s enslaved ancestors – was important, and we relished the opportunity to play our roles.”

Lynn Hamilton’s net worth: Career and other details explained

The Yazoo City, Mississippi native became a popular face for featuring in multiple films and TV shows. She portrayed several iconic characters, including Donna Harris in Sanford and Son, Vivian Potter in Generations, and Cissi Johnson in Dangerous Women. Her illustrious acting career was her main source of income.

According to a newspaper article by the Avalanche Journal, Lynn Hamilton grew up in an era when there were very few opportunities, but chose to be part of the entertainment industry. Lynn joined the Goodman School of Drama Theater and later managed to be a part of the stage.

Hamilton had a successful journey on Broadway as soon as she arrived in New York City. The New Girl star additionally worked with the Seattle Repertory Theater. Before she started acting, Lynn was active in modelling, as stated by The Hollywood Reporter on June 21, 2025. A few plays in her credits include Only in America and Tambourines to Glory.

Lynn Hamilton slowly transitioned to the big screen, where she played a minor role in Shadows in 1958. She began her television career as Donna Harris in the NBC show Sanford and Son. Hamilton portrayed the character for five years, and she once opened up on the experience of playing the role in an interview with Avalanche Journal.

“I like the show. I think what the world needs is to laugh more and to love more and Sanford and Son helps. On Friday night, when the show is on, I can hear the laughter coming at the same time from all the homes around me”, she said.

Lynn Hamilton became famous among the audience as she appeared as a lead in other shows like 227, Dangerous Women, Generations, and The Practice. She was also featured in a biographical film called The Jesse Owens Story, which aired directly on Syndication.

She was also a part of other films like Brother John, The Seven Minutes, Buck and the Preacher, Lady Sings the Blues, and The Vanishing.

