Marvel Zombies: 10 Easter eggs and references you probably didn't notice

Marvel Zombies introduces horror to the MCU in ways viewers never expected. The animated series transforms beloved stars into undead monsters. It connects to the events from the first season of What If...?.

The series explores a dark timeline where humanity fights for survival. Superhero turned into the most significant threat instead of the saviour. Marvel Zombies creates an unexpected version of locations and family characters. The animation style captures the horror accurately. Every film is filled with gore and blood. The series proves that even heroes can succumb to darkness. Every episode reveals new horrors in this apocalyptic world.

Familiar faces become evil creatures. The series balances genuine scares with action. Marvel Zombies delivers four episodes of pure horror. Hidden references and callbacks reward dedicated MCU fans throughout the series.

10 Easter eggs and references you missed in Marvel Zombies

1) Young Avengers finally unite

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The pilot episode displays three young heroes working in a unit. Ironheart, Ms. Marvel, and Hawkeye make up an unlikely team. They represent the initial official Young Avengers grouping in animation. Kate Bishop brings her archery talent to zombie combat. Riri Williams employs her technical expertise to help the group survive.

Kamala Khan leads with her optimistic spirit regardless of the horror around them. The trio displays that young heroes can tackle serious threats. Their teamwork feels earned and natural. Marvel Zombies utilizes these characters effectively without exploring their partnership. The dynamic between them drives most of the early story.

2) Star Trek references in the apocalypse

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Riri calls her vehicle The Uhura after the Star Trek character. This connects to her developed love of science fiction. The reference displays character consistency across different MCU projects. Kamala quotes Captain Picard during a critical moment. These minor details add nuance to the characters. The Star Trek connections feel authentic rather than forced.

They remind viewers that these heroes maintain their personalities even in critical situations. Marvel Zombies balances horror with character sequences like these. The references serve the narrative rather than distract from it.

3) Ms. Marvel meets her idol

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The zombie apocalypse created the initial meeting between Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel. Unfortunately, Captain Marvel has become one of the undead. Kamala must fight against her hero instead of alongside her. The encounter carries emotional weight for both characters.

It demonstrates how the virus has corrupted everything Kamala believed in. The fight sequence displays Ms. Marvel's growth as a hero. She must overcome her admiration to live. The twisted first meeting adds tragedy to the zombie story.

4) Black Widow technology returns

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The mind control technology appears again in Marvel Zombies. Melina Vostokoff utilizes it to control zombie hordes. The tech originally appeared in Black Widow for other purposes.

Here, it serves as protection for human survivors. The Red Room programming gets a new application in the apocalypse. This callback connects the series to bigger MCU lore.

It displays how technology can serve different purposes in desperate times. The reference rewards fans who remember the former Black Widow movie.

5) Classic comic book moves with zombies

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The undead Abomination throws Captain America at a building. This recreates the popular Fastball Special from comic books. Colossus and Wolverine made this movie popular. Marvel Zombies adapts it for the zombie apocalypse setting.

The scene demonstrates how familiar moves become horrifying in this context. Comic book fans will understand this reference immediately. It displays the show's respect for source material while creating new horror.

6) Red Guardian's dream fight

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@ Marvel Entertainment)

Red Guardian finally encounters Captain America in this timeline. However, the encounter is not what he imagined. Captain America is missing his lower half from former zombie encounters.

The fight becomes more tragic than winning for Red Guardian. His lifelong dream comes true in the worst manner. Marvel Zombies twists character ambitions through horror. The sequence displays how the apocalypse corrupts even personal victories.

7) The Raft becomes a sanctuary

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@ Marvel Entertainment)

Baron Zemo transforms the supermax prison into a survivor refuge. The Raft serves as protection from the zombie hordes. Its ocean setting provides natural barriers against the undead.

Zemo's leadership creates an unlikely haven. The prison's purpose is entirely reversed in this timeline. Former antagonists become protectors of humanity. Marvel Zombies explores how extreme situations can transform character roles. The Raft additionally symbolises hope in the failing world.

8) Blade gets moon powers

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@ Marvel Entertainment)

Blade appears as Khonshu's new avatar in this timeline. He claims to no longer need blood to survive. The Egyptian moon god grants him separate powers. This combination creates an eccentric version of the vampire hunter.

Blade becomes Moon Knight in this dark universe. The character fusion works well within the zombie environment. His new abilities help protect other survivors from the undead threat.

9) Infinity stone consequences

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@ Marvel Entertainment)

The Hulk absorbs all Infinity Stone energies in this timeline. He becomes an anchor for this reality's survival. The power transforms him into something beyond a typical hero. Infinity Hulk represents home against the zombie virus. His abilities overpower even the strongest undead creatures.

The transformation connects to Deadpool & Wolverine's anchor being concept. Marvel Zombies employs this power level effectively in the last battle.

10) Worldwide mind control

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@ Marvel Entertainment)

Wanda creates a worldwide illusion using Ms. Marvel's dimensional powers. The false reality covers the whole planet like her Westview hex. Everyone lives in a peaceful alternate reality while zombies roam freely.

The scale of her power takes over anything seen in the past. Marvel Zombies demonstrates the ultimate corruption of Scarlet Witch's potential. Her desire for control takes over the whole world. The ending suggests that reality can not be trusted.

Marvel Zombies delivers horror while maintaining MCU relationships. The series rewards dedicated fans with several references. Every easter egg enhances the viewing experience without overwhelming new viewers.

