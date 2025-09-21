7 MCU Movie Stars We're Excited to See Voice Their Characters in 'Marvel Zombies'

Marvel Zombies is set to bring the undead to Disney+ in September 2025. The animated series marks a crucial milestone as Marvel's first TV-MA-rated show. The series builds on the zombie apocalypse concept from one of the episodes called What If… Zombies?!

Marvel Zombies occurs in an alternate universe where heroes transform into flesh-eating monsters. The narrative follows survivors like Kate Bishop, Shang-Chi, and Ms. Marvel as they fight for humanity.

They must find the source of a deadly virus that transforms Earth's mightiest heroes into zombies. The series features the same animation style as What If…? with character design based on a live-action performer. As part of Phase Six of the MCU, this four-episode show can deliver intense action and horror elements that push Marvel animation into a new territory.

7 MCU movie stars set to voice their characters in Marvel Zombies

1) Elizabeth Olsen returns as Scarlet Witch

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Elizabeth Olsen brings Wanda Maximoff back to life in Marvel Zombies. Her character portrayed key roles in several MCU films, including Avengers: Age of Ultron, Doctor Strange, and Captain America: Civil War.

Olsen's voice work adds emotional depth to the animated scene. Her comeback connects the zombie universe to the central MCU timelines. Scarlet Witch's strong abilities make her a potential savior and threat in this new world.

The character's reality-warping powers could prove vital in fighting the zombie outbreak. Olsen's former voice work in What If…? displayed her ability for animation. Her emotional range brings complications to the undead storyline. Scarlet Witch's tragic backstory adds weight to her animated appearance. The character's connection to other heroes creates compelling dynamics in Marvel Zombies.

2) Paul Rudd's Ant-Man joins the zombie fight

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Paul Rudd reprises his performance as Scott Lang in the animated show. His character initially appeared in Ant-Man and continued through the second installment. Paul Rudd's comedic timing translates effectively to voice acting. Ant-Man's size transformation powers offer eccentric storytelling opportunities in Marvel Zombies.

The character's family-oriented nature adds personal stakes to the zombie apocalypse story. Scott Lang's potential to shrink and grow provides tactical advantages against zombie threats. Rudd's natural humor aids in balancing the series's darker elements.

His character serves as a humorous element while maintaining the heroic potential. Ant-Man's technology background could aid survivors in understanding the zombie virus. The character's everyman persona makes him relatable to viewers watching Marvel Zombies.

3) Florence Pugh brings Black Widow Energy

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Florence Pugh returns as Yelena Belova in Marvel Zombies. She made her MCU debut in Black Widow and appeared in the Disney+ show Hawkeye. Pugh's fierce portrayal of the assassin fits accurately with the show's darker tone. Her character's combat skills prove crucial for surviving zombie attacks.

Yelena's complicated relationship with other heroes adds drama to the animated series. The Black Widow training makes her one of the most capable survivors. Pugh's tonality adds authenticity to the animated character. Her character's dry humor delivers memorable moments in Marvel Zombies.

Yelena's tactical expertise helps other survivors navigate threatening situations. The character's loyalty to chosen family drives her actions throughout the show.

4) Simu Liu's Shang-Chi Masters the undead

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Simu Liu voices Shang-Chi in the upcoming animated series. His character debuted in the Legend of the Ten Rings and Shang-Chi as a martial arts master. Liu's performance brings nuance to the animated version. Shang-Chi's fighting abilities make him a natural zombie survivor. The character serves as one of the central leads working to save humanity from the undead threat.

His martial arts training provides eccentric combat advantages against zombies. Liu's voice work captures the character's internal strength and determination. Shang-Chi's connection to mystical forces adds nuance to Marvel Zombies.

The character's leadership qualities help unite other survivors. His fighting philosophy brings wisdom to the chaotic zombie world.

5) David Harbour's Red Guardian stands strong

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

David Harbour returns as Alexei Shostokov in Marvel Zombies. He first portrayed the Russian super-soldier in Black Widow alongside Scarlett Johansson. Harbour's boisterous personality shines through his voice production. Red Guardian's durability and strength help him survive in the zombie-occupied world.

His character delivers both heroic moments and comic relief throughout the series. The super-soldier serum gives him advantages against zombie hordes. Harbour's theatrical delivery makes each line iconic in Marvel Zombies.

His character's larger-than-life personality contrasts with the subtle setting. Red Guardian's protective nature drives his actions throughout the apocalypse. The character's past connections to other heroes create engaging storylines.

6) Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop takes aim

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Hailee Steinfeld reprises her role as Kate Bishop from the Hawkeye Disney+ series. Her character serves as the new Hawkeye following Clint Barton's story narrative. Stienfeld's youthful energy brings hope to the dark narrative. Kate Bishop's archery skills prove deadly against the zombie threats. Her character represents the next generation of heroes fighting for survival.

The arrow and bow combat style offers diverse visual opportunities in Marvel Zombies. Steinfeld's acting captures the character's growth and determination. Kate Bishop's optimism helps other survivors keep hope. Her training under Hawkeye provides crucial survival skills. The character's youth adds vulnerability while displaying courage.

7) Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel leads the charge

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Iman Vellani comes back as Kamala Khan in Marvel Zombies. She started in her own Disney+series, Ms. Marvel, and appeared in The Marvels. Vellani's enthusiastic acting captures the character's vibrant spirit. Ms. Marvel's stretching powers offer creative combat possibilities against zombies. Her role as a young hero leading survivors adds emotional weight to the story.

The character's power provides unique defensive and offensive capabilities. Vellani's natural energy translates accurately to animation voice work.

Ms. Marvel's positive attitude helps keep the group morale in Marvel Zombies. Her character serves as a bridge between separate survivor groups. The young hero's determination inspires others to keep fighting.

Marvel Zombies brings popular MCU actors together for an animated zombie series. It promises sincere content with familiar voices guiding the audience through this apocalyptic alternate world. These seven stars ensure the series maintains strong connections to established Marvel characters.

