Marvel Zombies trailer unveils chaos, violent adventures, and the debut of Blade Knight

The Marvel Zombies trailer is out, and if the 1.5-minute teaser is anything to go by, the new series is going to be blood-soaked, chaotic, and have plenty of violent adventures. Marvel Entertainment and Disney unveiled the official trailer for the upcoming series that reimagines the Marvel Universe in a "what if all the heroes have become undead" scenario on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

Ad

The trailer showcases plenty of undead violence, dismembered limbs, and blood everywhere as MCU's fan-favorites like Scarlet Witch and Ironheart return, but in their zombie versions. One of the highlights in the trailer is Spider-Man taking off the heads of many zombies at once.

Ad

Trending

Blade Knight also finally makes his Marvel debut in the trailer. He's a Moon Knight version of Blade who is adept at cutting up zombies with precision, as seen in the teaser. With the Marvel Zombies official trailer release, the anticipation for the upcoming series grows even more. Check out the details of the latest MCU project below.

What is Marvel Zombies all about, and who will be in it?

The series starts with a "what if" premise—what if the Marvel universe turned into a zombified nightmare? A zombie virus has turned the planet's population into brain-eating creatures, including many of the Avengers. Instead of appearing as the usual superheroes, MCU characters like Scarlet Witch and Ms. Marvel reappear in Marvel Zombies as brain-eating corpses.

Ad

With the Avengers now overtaken by a zombie plague, it will be up to a desperate group of survivors to navigate the dystopian Earth, bring an end to the rise of super-powered zombies, and save what remains of the planet. The official synopsis reads:

"After the Avengers are overtaken by a zombie plague, a desperate group of survivors discover the key to bringing an end to the super-powered undead, racing across a dystopian landscape and risking life and limb to save their world."

Ad

Marvel Zombies trailer is out now (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

In the build-up to the show's release, executive producer Brad Winderbaum said in the show's press notes, per ComicBook, that the series is "pretty wild, pretty out there." Meanwhile, director Bryan Andrews stated that because it's for TV-MA, they didn't have to pull punches.

Ad

Besides the gory spin on the classic superhero story, Marvel Zombies also boasts a stacked cast that will see the return of some of the favorite MCU heroes on the TV screen. Here's the list of actors and their characters in the series:

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch

Todd Williams as Eric Brooks/Blade

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

Hudson Thames as Peter Parker/Spiderman

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie

Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

David Harbour as Red Guardian

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova/White Widow

Awkwafina as Katy Chen

Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop/Hawkeye

Randall Park as Jimmy Woo

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel

Wyatt Russell as US Agent

Ad

Marvel Zombies is the third project to come out of Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 6, following The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Eyes of Wakanda.

When and where to watch the series

Marvel Zombies will premiere on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, a week earlier than it was originally slated to premiere, which was October 3. There are only four episodes in the miniseries, and all four of them will arrive simultaneously on the premiere day. For those who want to catch the show as soon as it airs, the episodes will be available around 3 am Eastern Time, exclusively on Disney+.

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates as the series nears its premiere.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More