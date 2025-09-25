Marvel Zombies season 1 ending explained: Did Ms. Marvel save the universe?

Marvel Zombies season 1 was released exclusively on Disney+ on September 24, 2025. It is a spin-off of the Marvel series What If…? and follows Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel), the last hope for Earth overrun by zombified superheroes. After spending all season fighting against Zombie Wanda, things finally climax in the finale with a confrontation between Kamala and the powerful Queen of the Dead.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Marvel Zombies season 1 and its finale. Reader discretion is advised.

After being denied help from the Nova Corps, sorcerers of Kamar-Taj tell Kamala and the remaining superheroes that Hulk possesses a possible way for them to win. He has been containing the power of the Infinity Stones, turning into Infinity Hulk in the process, and Zombie Wanda assembles her army to take the raw power of the stones for herself.

The heroes arrive to help and defend the Hulk, but everything is in vain as Wanda starts to steal her power and then offers Kamala a chance to "fix everything". Struggling after seeing her dead friends, Kamala takes the Queen’s hand, believing it’ll restore things to normal.

She wakes up in her normal life in New Jersey, her friends are alive again, and life seems good. But the illusion doesn't hold. As Kamala goes about her “normal” day, she begins seeing flashes of zombies pulsing through her perceived reality.

That’s when the real Riri appears and tells her that Kamala didn't save the universe, but unwittingly helped Wanda create a false reality while zombies still roam freely.

Kamala’s decision to take Zombie Wanda's help ends up destroying the universe in Marvel Zombies season 1

The apocalyptic conclusion of Marvel Zombies' debut season delivers a gut-wrenching twist that leaves fans reeling. After four episodes that lack any sense of hope that Marvel’s usual productions provide, the season finale makes things even worse for planet Earth. With a zombie apocalypse raging across the planet, Kamala Khan and the remaining superheroes are attempting to save the planet.

Their opposition happens to be Zombie Wanda, who has turned into the Queen of the Dead. However, to make matters worse, Wanda has been appearing throughout the season in Kamala's dreams, clearly needing something from the young hero. Nobody knows the reason why until the sorcerers of Kamar-Taj tell Kamala and friends that the Hulk is still alive and he may be the answer to their problems.

He has been containing the power of the Infinity Stones, turning into Infinity Hulk in the process. This makes him one of the most powerful beings on the planet. However, the Queen of the Dead assembles her army, and while the heroes try to protect the Hulk, it is to no avail.

Instead, Wanda gets her hands on him, and all hope is lost. But she offers Kamala a way through. She promises to bring back all their dead friends and restore the planet to normal, and Ms. Marvel takes the Scarlet Witch's hand in a desperate attempt to save humanity.

This decision proves catastrophic as a burst of energy fills the screen and Kamala wakes up to find her family safe. Her friends are also back alive and safe, but the façade quickly crumbles. Flashes of zombies begin breaking through, along with the real Riri Williams’ voice, telling Kamala that she has failed.

Instead, Zombie Wanda has taken over the planet, and the zombies still roam the planet, wreaking havoc wherever they go in Marvel Zombies season 1.

Riri Williams' presence shows that her experimental drug might have worked

Marvel Zombies season 1 concludes with a hopeful revelation when Riri Williams shockingly breaks through Wanda's illusion. It seems like she dies when she allows herself to become bait while helping Kamala escape in the first episode of the series, with the support of her AI, F.R.I.D.A.Y. That happens after she injects herself with some experimental formula she created.

But she is never heard from or seen again, despite F.R.I.D.A.Y. returning to help her. However, Williams’s presence in the season finale proves that her experimental drug successfully prevents infection when administered in time, or that F.R.I.D.A.Y. returns in time to help her.

Either way, she manages to break through the hold that Zombie Wanda’s illusion has on Kamala and wakes her from Wanda's deception. This confirms Riri survives in the real world while zombies continue their conquest after Wanda accesses the Infinity energy through Kamala.

Marvel Zombies season 1 ends with this connection established between the two heroes. Although Zombie Wanda fills the screen, Earth’s future is left up in the air. It means that Riri’s potential survival through her experimental treatment may represent humanity's last chance against the unstoppable zombie apocalypse.

Interested viewers can watch Marvel Zombies season 1 on Disney+.

