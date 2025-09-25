Will there be Marvel Zombies season 2? Renewal possibilities and more

Marvel Zombies season 2 has not been officially announced by Marvel Studios, but the possibility remains under consideration. The first season, released as a four-episode series, reimagined Marvel’s heroes and villains under the threat of a zombie virus unleashed by the Scarlet Witch. Its finale concluded with Kamala Khan as the sole survivor of the Avengers’ destruction, awakening in an alternate reality.

Director Bryan Andrews has confirmed that he and co-writer Zeb Wells already developed ideas for what happens after the season one ending. Executive producer Brad Winderbaum explained that a continuation depends largely on audience response and overall viewership on Disney+.

Although Marvel Zombies was originally promoted as a limited run, the creative team emphasized that significant material is still available for future stories, including unused characters and alternate timelines. These factors leave the potential for Marvel Zombies season 2 open, though its production status remains unconfirmed.

What could Marvel Zombies season 2 explore?

The ending of season one sets up several unresolved questions. Kamala Khan’s survival raises speculation about her role in resisting the Scarlet Witch’s control. Viewers also wonder how RiRi Williams avoided turning after her episode one bite. With Scarlet Witch’s power enhanced by the Infinity Hulk, the zombie apocalypse seems unstoppable.

If Marvel Zombies season 2 is renewed, the show could expand on these storylines. Andrews has mentioned that early drafts even imagined a medieval fantasy version of the apocalypse, suggesting there are different directions for the universe. Since the series exists within the multiverse, writers have freedom to introduce new versions of known characters and experiment with settings beyond Earth-616.

Why Marvel Zombies season 2 is possible

Several Marvel animated projects have already received multiple seasons. What If...? is currently on its third season, and Spider-Man: Freshman Year has secured more than one installment. This pattern increases the likelihood that Marvel Zombies could also continue if supported by audience numbers.

Another factor is the unique rating. Marvel Zombies is the first Marvel animated project with a TV-MA classification, targeting mature audiences. This distinction allows Marvel to reach viewers who may not usually follow the studio’s animated series. If the experiment proves successful, Marvel Zombies season 2 could benefit from both its niche appeal and its connection to the wider Marvel multiverse.

Cast and characters who may return

Marvel Zombies features a mix of returning and new heroes. Season one included Kamala Khan, Shang-Chi, Yelena Belova, Kate Bishop, Red Guardian, and Moon Knight-Blade. Zombie versions of Scarlet Witch, Thanos, and several Avengers also appeared.

Marvel Zombies season 2 could bring back many of these characters while adding more from Marvel’s expanding roster. The multiverse setting gives the writers freedom to incorporate heroes like the Fantastic Four or X-Men in future seasons, though none appeared in season one. Andrews has suggested that certain character absences were due to timing within the MCU, not creative limitations.

The role of fan demand in renewal

According to Winderbaum, renewal depends on viewership and fan engagement. He has stated that subscribing to Disney+ and streaming the show is key for a season 2 to move forward. This approach is consistent with Marvel Studios’ strategy of testing new concepts in limited runs before committing to longer projects.

The creative team has emphasized that they are “ready” to continue. Andrews noted that the universe they built has “a massive history,” with untold stories that could span multiple seasons. This suggests that material for the second season of Marvel Zombies already exists, awaiting only official confirmation.

Viewers can stream all episodes of season one now on Disney+, where any news about Marvel Zombies season 2 will likely be revealed.

