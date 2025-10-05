Marvel Zombies: 10 most shocking MCU superhero deaths ranked

Season 1 of Marvel's What If…? introduced the concept of Marvel Zombies universe into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is a new timeline in which the Avengers and other superheroes have to deal with a world that has been infected by a zombie plague.

After seeing the positive response to that episode, Marvel decided to develop an entire Zombies series. The four-episode season explores the origins of those events, new conflicts, and expands on the characters.

The list of Marvel Zombies characters is a long list of Marvel characters. Over the season, various characters made cameo appearances. The plot revolves around the survivors who are still there, and they try to overcome the threats that are a lot bigger than they are. Many established heroes die in the episodes. The series features a high character death count, with each death standing out for how it occurs and its impact on the story’s progression.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's opinion.

Ranking the 10 most shocking character deaths in Marvel Zombies

10) Thor

Still from Marvel Zombies (Image via Marvel)

The performance of Chris Hemsworth as Thor is limited to a few lines. The character's off-screen death shortly after turns him into a zombie to make a further storyline involving the undead.

The way Thor is integrated into the bigger picture is quite different from his regular portrayal in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This particular Thor gets severely hurt and later fights with the Scarlet Witch’s zombie forces.

9) Rocket and Groot

Still from Marvel Zombies (Image via Marvel)

Several characters in Marvel Zombies are eliminated by powerful energy blasts rather than direct zombie attacks. Rocket and Groot return to the storyline in a sequence reminiscent of their arrival in Avengers: Infinity War.

In the series, both are vaporized by a blast from zombie Thanos, who uses the Power Stone. This event occurs quickly, and the aftermath shows the extent of Thanos’s destructive abilities within the narrative.

8) Shang-Chi

Still from Marvel Zombies (Image via Marvel)

Shang-Chi's death is a part of a large battle with multiple survivors and a widespread spread of zombies. Shang-Chi, together with Katy and Jimmy Woo, who were his comrades in arms, successfully repels some assaults with the help of the Ten Rings, which had been handed over to him by his father, Wenwu, who sacrificed himself to give the gang time to escape after Shang-Chi was bitten.

While fighting the undead with great power, Shang-Chi is suddenly surprised by an additional assault in which he is bitten, leading to his infection and transformation into a zombie. It is the last time he is seen in the series.

7) The New Black Widows

Still from Marvel Zombies (Image via Marvel)

In Marvel Zombies, Alexei Shostakov, also known as the Red Guardian, has trained a new group of Black Widows amid the zombie apocalypse. Despite this effort, the trainees are quickly overwhelmed and eliminated by the zombie Ghost, a powerful antagonist in the series. The sequence combines dynamic Marvel-style action choreography with horror elements, illustrating the blend of genres that characterizes the show.

The presence of the Black Widows and their training under Alexei adds depth to the narrative’s exploration of surviving and combating the zombie threat in a world filled with superpowers.

6) Rintrah

Still from Marvel Zombies (Image via Marvel)

One character seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness returns and, unfortunately, dies during the battle against Wanda Maximoff's zombie army. After several spears went through him, the undead eventually overcame him, killing him. The character is shown as a fighting expert, and his demise is one of the highlights of the series’ narrative.

In the show, the zombie army is under the command of Wanda Maximoff, who becomes the main villain, using the Infinity Stones' powers and leading a host of dead heroes and villains. The story presents the fight of the survivors against her mighty forces as the main point of the plot.

5) Black Panther

Still from Marvel Zombies (Image via Marvel)

Marvel Zombies shows that in the aftermath of the What If…? episode that introduced the storyline, T’Challa (Black Panther) died. Encountering the zombified Thanos who had multiple Infinity Stones, T’Challa sacrificed himself to stop the Mad Titan. The intervention of Black Panther caused both villains to fall into a vibranium pit in Wakanda, thereby ending the danger at the source. This incident also allowed the Infinity Hulk to come into the series.

T’Challa’s death is shown as a turning point of the story, in which he is seen as a protector of Wakanda and one who tried to limit the spread of the zombie infection to his land. The series, though, is very much in line with the character’s past, stills the character out loud, in a manner that seems like a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther.

4) Baron Zemo

Still from Marvel Zombies (Image via Marvel)

Baron Zemo’s death in Marvel Zombies occurs during a chaotic attack by zombified Asgardians in New Asgard. In one of the series’ most graphic moments, a recently turned Asgardian plunges a fist through Zemo’s chest from behind, crushing his heart.

This brutal death is immediately followed by a shot showing the zombie’s perspective as it rips Zemo’s body in two, leaving no ambiguity about the extent of the injury.

This event takes place after Zemo delivers his final line: “I deeply regret meeting all of you.” Zemo’s demise marks a significant turning point in the storyline and underscores the high stakes facing the survivors against the zombie horde.

3) Yelena

Still from Marvel Zombies (Image via Marvel)

The sacrifice of Yelena Belova in Marvel Zombies is shown as a self-sacrificial turning point in the story. When the Raft, refuge of the survivors, is assaulted, Yelena stays behind to perform the escape pod manual override so that the rest can escape safely. After she ensures that her friends are safe, she proceeds with the escape and accepts the consequences, ultimately becoming infected with the zombie virus.

This incident stands out as one of the major character losses in the series and significantly affects the ongoing conflict among the survivors. Yelena’s decision is depicted as an expression of her commitment to the group's safety and as a narrative device to illustrate sacrifice and struggle when confronted with seemingly invincible foes.

2) John Walker

Still from Marvel Zombies (Image via Marvel)

In Marvel Zombies, John Walker, also known as U.S. Agent, meets his end during an attack by zombie Namor. Despite his enhanced abilities, Walker is overwhelmed and torn in half by the undead warrior. This scene occurs during a chaotic battle in the series and is depicted with a focus on its graphic nature.

The aftermath shows Walker’s severed upper body, with detailing that emphasizes the brutality of the encounter. His death is part of the series' portrayal of intense and violent conflicts faced by the surviving characters in the post-apocalyptic Marvel universe.

1) Blade

Still from Marvel Zombies (Image via Marvel)

It was quite a different animation style that characterized Blade's death. In that particular scene, the creators employed a more anime-like look rather than the cel-shaded way used for the rest of the series. Here, a strong shaft of light hits Blade, killing him instantaneously, just as other characters meet their end in the show.

Visually, the distinct animation style emphasizes the separation of the scene from the rest of the series, thus making it a unique incident occurring in the show. The character Blade, a vampire hunter and the emissary of Khonshu, is played by Todd Williams. At the time when Wanda Maximoff leads her zombie army on the assault, Blade is killed in the decisive fight.

Marvel Zombies and What If…? are available to stream on Disney+.

