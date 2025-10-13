Matlock season 2 episode 2 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

There's only a four-day wait for Matlock season 2 episode 2, which is dropping this Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET, only on CBS. It comes less than a week after the series premiere, which saw Kathy Bates and Skye P. Marshall, among others, return to their roles as Matty Matlock and Olympia, respectively.Set in a prestigious law firm, Jacobson Moore, the season kicks off with Matty and Olympia trading lies to protect each of their families. But Matty getting her hands on the elusive Wellbrexa document hidden in Olympia's safe and the surprising return of Alfie's biological father will bring her life into a tailspin in Matlock season 2 episode 2.Titled Another Matlock, the next episode will bring Matty and Edwin's plans into perspective and how it will affect Olympia and their friendship.Disclaimer: This article contains some spoilers for Matlock season 2. Reader's discretion is advised.When does Matlock season 2 episode 2 come out? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatlock season 2 premiered on Sunday, but after that first episode, the series will go back to its Thursday evening timeslot, starting on the Thursday directly after the premiere. This means Matlock season 2 episode 2 drops on October 16, 2025, four days after the season premiere. It will be airing at around 9:00 pm Eastern Time.The complete release dates and times for the upcoming episode are listed below, depending on the region and time zone.Time zoneRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeThursday, October 16, 20256 pmCentral TimeThursday, October 16, 20258 pmEastern TimeThursday, October 16, 20259 pmBritish Summer TimeFriday, October 17, 20252 amCentral European TimeFriday, October 17, 20253 amEastern European TimeFriday, October 17, 20254 amIndian Standard TimeFriday, October 17, 20256:30 amJapan Standard TimeFriday, October 17, 202510 amLike the previous episode, Matlock season 2 episode 2 exclusively airs on CBS on Thursday evenings. However, it will be streaming the following day on Paramount+.How many episodes are in Matlock season 2?CBS hasn't confirmed the number of episodes for the second season of the series, but since Matlock season 1 had 19 episodes, with the finale broken into two parts, it's likely that season 2 will have around the same. That said, here is when fans can expect to see the first few episodes of the new season:Episode 2: &quot;Another Matlock&quot; - October 16, 2025Episode 3: &quot;Tomorrow is Still Tomorrow&quot; - October 23, 2025Episode 4: &quot;Piece of My Heart&quot; - October 30, 2025Episode 5: &quot;Mousetrap&quot; - November 6, 2025A brief recap of Matlock season 2 episode 1In Matlock season 2 episode 1, titled The Before Times, the story picks up after Olympia found the Wellbrexa document from Julia in the Matlock season 1 finale, hiding it in a new safe in her house. Meanwhile, she's keeping Matty from investigating Julian, afraid of how it would affect the kids if Julian is incriminated. Instead, she wants them to focus on putting all the blame on Senior.A still from the series (Image via @matlockcbs/Instagram)However, Matty knows that Olympia is covering for Julian. While she humors the young woman, she and Edwin also stage a fight that will allow her to search Olympia's house for the document. She eventually finds it and contacts The New York Times about an exposé on Jacobson Moore.Her undercover work at the firm isn't the only thing Matty is dealing with in Matlock season 2 episode 1, as Alfie's biological father, Joey, also appears out of the blue. They do a DNA test to confirm Alfie's parentage, but Matty also sneakily gets Joey drug tested, and he's not sober.Major events to expect from Matlock season 2 episode 2Here are some potential plot developments to expect in the upcoming Matlock season 2 episode 2:Matty's decision about the Wellbrexa document. While Matty and Edwin's plan is to give the document and all the evidence she has to the press, episode 1 ended in a cliffhanger. There's still time for her to back out of the said plan.Dealing with Joey's appearance. Joey's coming back into Alfie's life is a surprise for Matty, and knowing that the guy isn't as clean as he claimed, she doesn't want him around her grandson.Friendships ruined. If Matty does give the Wellbrexa document to the press, it will put an even bigger wedge between her and Olympia's friendship. It also means that Senior will most likely get away with his crimes.Stay tuned for more Matlock season 2 news and updates as the series continues.