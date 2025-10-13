Matlock season 2 premiere ending explained: Does Matty give the hidden Wellbrexa document to New York Times?

Matlock season 2 premiere is a showdown of lies and betrayal between Matty Matlock and Olympia, but that doesn't mean they aren't friends. Moreover, they both have valid reasons for their choices, with each of them doing it for their family, especially their kids.

The episode set up the season of intrigue and drama as Olympia is covering for Julian after discovering that her ex-husband and father of her children hid the Wellbrexa document in the Matlock season 1 finale. The new season stars with Matty scheming her way into getting that hidden document, and she does so at the expense of her friendship with Olympia.

Matty doesn't give the Wellbrexa document to The New York Times in the Matlock season 2 premiere, at least not yet. But that has always been her and Edwin's plan, and new forces coming into their life are forcing their hand to contact The Times, even if Olympia and her kids will be implicated.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Matlock season 2 premiere. Reader's discretion is advised.

What does Matty plan to do with the Wellbrexa document in the Matlock season 2 premiere?

At the end of Matlock season 2 premiere, Matty and Edwin are determined to forward the hidden Wellbrex document to the press, no matter the consequences for exposing it. Although she hasn't handed the document to the press yet, she has contacted someone at The New York Times via a text message about an exposé and having the evidence that Jacobson Moore is behind it.

The plan is to turn over the evidence she has, including the incriminating document Senior had asked Julian to hide, which Olympia later secured. The press will do the rest, and Matty can start focusing on her family and not on getting justice for Ellie's death. However, that decision to give the document to the press will have grave consequences for Olympia and her children.

Even if she's not directly incriminated, Julian will be, and it will affect their kids. It's why Olympia has been pushing for Matty to find evidence that will put all the blame on Senior, so Julian wouldn't be involved. However, a family emergency and realizing that Olympia has also been deceiving her, because she hid that document herself to keep Julian safe, is enough to push Matty to call the press.

How does Matty get her hands on the hidden Wellbrexa document in the first place?

Throughout the Matlock season 2 premiere, it looks like there's trouble between Matty and Edwin. While she's humoring Olympia to find dirt that would implicate senior, Edwin appears impatient and wants her to drop everything and just it it to the press so they can do the rest. But the end of the episode reveals that it's all a ruse.

Olympia hides the Wellbrexa document (Image via @matlockcbs/Instagram)

Matty and Edwin's plan all along is to keep Olympia from being suspicious while Matty finds the chance to search for the missing document, which she's convinced Julian had taken. When Matty sees that Olympia has a new safe box key, her suspicions grow enough that she stages a fire incident in Olympia's home to get access to that safe, where Olympia hid the Wellbrexa document.

Matlock season 2 premiere: Who is Joey?

Besides the realization that Olympia hid the incriminating document that would help Matty get justice for Ellie's death, another reason that may have pushed her to call the press is because of Joey. He's Alfie's father, which is confirmed by the DNA test Matty has him do before meeting Alfie.

But, along with the positive DNA test, Matty also has evidence that Joey isn't sober, despite the latter claiming that he's clean now. Life will never be the same for Matty and Edwin now that Alfie's biological father is in their lives. But the fact that he's not sober, they just want to get away and move on with their lives with Alfie.

Catch the Matlock season 2 premiere and all upcoming episodes of the series on CBS and Paramount+.

