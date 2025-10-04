Matlock season 2 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Directed by Kat Coiro and created by Jennie Snyder Urman, Matlock season 2 is a legal drama that continues to explore the increasingly complex world of the Jacobson Moore law firm following the show's successful first season. The series first premiered on September 22, 2024, with Kathy Bates' septuagenarian lawyer leading the charge, and is set to return with season 2 on October 12, 2025.The season will kick off with its first episode, titled The Before Times, followed by weekly releases in its regular timeslot, starting October 16. Storylines include Matty questioning the paternity of the man claiming to be Alfie's father and Olympia trying to protect Julian's involvement in the Wellbrexa case.Urman will continue as Matlock season 2’s showrunner and executive producer alongside John Will and Kat Coiro. Kathy Bates returns in the lead as Madeline &quot;Matty&quot; Matlock/Madeline Kingston. Skye P. Marshall Plays Olympia, Jason Ritter appears as Julian, David Del Rio as Billy, and Leah Lewis as Sarah, among others.Additionally, Matlock season 2 will feature Beau Bridges, Sam Anderson, Aaron Harris, and Justina Machado in a special recurring role as Eva.When and where will Matlock season 2 be released?A still from the show (Image via Instagram/@matlockcbs)Matlock season 2 episode 1 will premiere exclusively on CBS on October 12, 2025. The episode will also be available to stream the next day on Paramount+. After the premiere, the series will move to its regular Thursday timeslot at 9/8c starting October 16, 2025, and follow a weekly release schedule until the season finale in Spring 2026.The confirmed episode lineup for Matlock season 2 includes:Episode 1: The Before Times (October 12, 2025)Episode 2: Another Matlock (October 16, 2025)Episode 3: Tomorrow is Still Tomorrow (October 23, 2025)Episode 4: Piece of My Heart (October 30, 2025)Episode 5: TBA (November 6, 2025)Episode 6: TBA (November 13, 2025)CBS will broadcast Matlock on Sunday night for the premiere before moving to Thursday nights for the remainder of the season. The premiere has an unusual start time of 8:30 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT due to NFL football scheduling. For viewers without cable, Paramount+ will offer next-day streaming of new episodes, while the complete first season is already available on the platform.Season 2 is expected to follow a similar episode count to season 1's 18 episodes, though CBS hasn't officially confirmed the exact number.All cast members in Matlock season 2Matlock season 2 is led by returning actors from the first season, alongside several new guest stars and special appearances. The biggest addition to season 2 is Justina Machado, known for her roles in One Day at a Time and Jane the Virgin. She joins the cast as Eva, who runs Jacobson Moore's Miami office.She reunites with Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman and alum Yael Groblas. Here is the complete cast of Matlock season 2:Kathy Bates as Madeline &quot;Matty&quot; Matlock/Madeline KingstonSkye P. Marshall as Olympia LawrenceJason Ritter as Julian MarkstonDavid Del Rio as BillyLeah Lewis as SarahBeau Bridges as SeniorSam Anderson as Edwin KingstonAaron Harris as Alfie KingstonJustina Machado as EvaYael Groblas as Shae BanfieldNiko NicoteraAlso read: What time will House of David season 2 release on Prime Video?What to expect from Matlock season 2? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatlock season 2 will continue CBS's hit legal drama with fresh developments for Madeline &quot;Matty&quot; Matlock and the Jacobson Moore law firm. Matty will be forced to tackle personal and professional challenges throughout the season. In the premiere episode, The Before Times, Matty will question Rob’s claims of paternity, the man who appeared in the season 1 finale, claiming to be Alfie's biological father.Not only that, the episode and the season will likely deal with the professional ramifications of Julian's involvement in the Wellbrexa case. Another likely storyline will focus on Olympia navigating her complicated feelings about Julian after discovering his role in covering up the opioid documents. It is the very same documents that motivated Madeline's undercover mission at Jacobson Moore. The introduction of Justina Machado as Eva, Senior's fourth ex-wife, who runs Jacobson Moore's Miami office, will also prove to be an interesting complication.Creator Jennie Snyder Urman revealed, in an interview with Deadline, that the paternity regarding Alfie will be a big part of the season and will throw Matty’s life into chaos.“The entire show has been built around Matty’s sense of control. We flash back to see how she masterminded things, and suddenly, Olympia has this piece of information that Matty does not know. There’s also this new element throwing her home life, which is her center, her grounding center, into absolute chaos,” Urman said.Also read: 7 unanswered questions after Netflix’s ‘Wayward’Interested viewers can watch Matlock season 2 on CBS.