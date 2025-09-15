2025 Emmy Awards: 7 shocking snubs and surprises

The 2025 Emmy Awards were marked by unexpected outcomes. Among the biggest surprises of the evening was Katherine LaNasa’s victory for The Pitt, a result many attributed to the White Lotus ensemble splitting votes in the supporting actress category.

Ad

On the other hand, a snub came with Kathy Bates, whose acclaimed turn in Matlock was overlooked in favor of Britt Lower’s performance in Severance. Together, these moments showed the unpredictable nature of television’s most prestigious awards.

Here is a list of seven shocking snubs and surprises from the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Ad

Trending

The White Lotus missed out despite top nominations, and 6 other 2025 Emmy Awards shocking snubs and surprises

1) The White Lotus shut out despite leading nominations

The cast of The White Lotus (Image via Instagram/@hbomax)

Despite tying for the highest number of nominations this year, The White Lotus walked away empty-handed. Widely regarded as one of the most acclaimed and talked-about series of the season, its complete shutout was unexpected, particularly given its critical and popular momentum.

Ad

Ultimately, it was unable to overcome competition from contenders such as Severance and The Pitt.

2) Kathy Bates misses her moment

Kathy Bates at the 2025 Emmy Awards (Image via Getty)

Kathy Bates was left without a win on Emmy night. With her much-discussed performance in Matlock, along with a career distinguished by acclaimed roles, Bates appeared to be a frontrunner for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Ad

Many considered it an opportunity for the Television Academy to honor both her latest work and her legacy. Instead, the award went to Britt Lower for her performance in Severance, showing the competition between streaming dramas and network shows.

3) Jeff Hiller steals the spotlight

Jeff Hiller at the 2025 Emmy Awards (Image via Getty)

One of the most memorable moments of the evening came when Jeff Hiller, perhaps the least-known nominee of the category, secured the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. He was a performer from a series with one of the smallest audiences.

Ad

His reaction and acceptance speech not only pleased those in attendance but also introduced him to a wider audience. The win encouraged viewers to check out Somebody Somewhere, the series that earned him the award.

4) Name missteps cast a shadow on the ceremony

Several presenters mispronounced names at the 2025 Emmy Awards (Image via Getty)

Several presenters mispronounced nominees’ and winners’ names during the ceremony. Presenter Jason Bateman mispronounced winner Tramell Tillman’s name, while Nate Bargatze stumbled through the introductions of Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman ahead of their musical performance.

Ad

These mispronunciations occurred throughout the ceremony, affecting the presentation of nominees and performers, particularly those from less mainstream productions.

5) Katherine LaNasa triumphs amid vote-splitting

Katherine LaNasa at the 2025 Emmy Awards (Image via Getty)

In one of the night’s most unexpected outcomes, Katherine LaNasa claimed the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, benefitting from a crowded field that saw the women of The White Lotus ultimately cancel one another out.

Ad

Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, and Aimee Lou Wood were all nominated in the same category. The multiple nominations from The White Lotus may have split votes, creating an opening for Katherine LaNasa.

While The Pitt received significant attention, the result showed how multiple nominations from the same series can affect outcomes in a single category.

6) Colin Farrell falls short for The Penguin

Colin Farrell lost his 2025 Emmy nod for The Penguin (Image via Getty)

Colin Farrell was nominated for his performance in The Penguin but did not win. His co-star Cristin Milioti received an award earlier in the evening.

Ad

The award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series went to Stephen Graham for Adolescence. Graham is also the creator of the series.

7) Adam Brody’s acclaimed turn overlooked

Adam Brody at the 2025 Emmy Awards (Image via Getty)

Adam Brody was nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in Nobody Wants This, in which he plays Noah Roklov, an unconventional rabbi. Brody’s performance included both comedic and dramatic elements, contributing to the series’ overall appeal.

Ad

At the ceremony, the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series went to Seth Rogen for The Studio.

At the 2025 Emmy Awards, there were other snubs and surprises, including Philip Barantini winning directing for a limited series after Elizabeth Banks praised female nominees, and clips from shows like The White Lotus and The Penguin not being shown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Moakala T Aier With a background in Political Science, which may seem unconventional for an entertainment writer, Moakala T Aier’s academic journey was marked by extensive involvement in editorial roles. Beginning as a member of the campus editorial team and later as the editor for the student union led her to pursue a career as a Digital Content Creator.



Currently working as a Listicle writer at Sportskeeda, Moakala has previously contributed to various publications like The Shillong Times and Eastern Mirror, where she covered a diverse range of topics from education and human interest stories to lifestyle pieces, event coverage, and book reviews. With a portfolio that includes interviews with various personalities such as MMA fighters, local musicians, and activists, Moakala’s approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy and reliability. She employs meticulous research and cross-referencing to ensure error-free content.



Beyond writing, Moakala enjoys listening to podcasts every morning, watching indie films, cooking new dishes, taking daily photo dumps, reading books, and journaling her thoughts. While she admires Emma Chamberlain, Sophia Chang, Michelle Choi, and others for their creative attention to detail, Moakala would love to be a part of the classic 1998 film The Parent Trap, longing to live in the same fictional world that feels uncomplicated and meaningful. Know More