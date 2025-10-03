7 unanswered questions after Netflix’s ‘Wayward’

Released only a few days back, Netflix’s Wayward is generating plenty of interest among subscribers because of its thrilling premise. The narrative is set in the fictional town of Tall Pines, Vermont. Mae Martin's Alex is a young police officer who starts investigating the town's academy for troubled teens after an escape attempt, and soon discovers that all is not what it seems at Tall Pines Academy.

Wayward, containing eight episodes, stars a good mix of experienced actors and new faces, including Toni Collette, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Sydney Topliffe, and Sarah Gadon, among others. Cults have always fascinated people, and so it is not surprising that Wayward's exploration of trauma, manipulation and the like has found many takers worldwide.

Even though season one of Wayward has come to an end, there are many lingering questions, mentioned on this list, that the finale failed to answer.

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources and has spoilers.

7 questions that continue to puzzle viewers after watching the finale of Netflix's Wayward

1) Did Leila really kill her sister?

The show was released on Netflix on September 25, 2025 (Image via Netflix)

The head teacher at Tall Pines Academy, Toni Collette's Evelyn Wade, wields a lot of power, and her therapy methods aren't exactly by the book. Evelyn conducts multiple sessions with Leila (Alyvia Alyn Lind) in Wayward.

It is apparent from the get-go that Leila is having trouble coping with the loss of her sister. But after multiple sessions with Evelyn, Leila starts to believe that she is the one who killed her. Even till the end, it wasn't revealed whether Leila actually had anything to do with her sister's death or if it was the result of Evelyn's manipulation.

Viewers should keep in mind that memories are easily influenced. Also, as Evelyn's approach involved sleep deprivation and suggestive questioning, it is hard to say whether Leila's recollection can be considered accurate.

2) Is Evelyn dying?

Toni Collette delivers an impactful performance in this eight-episode show (Image via Netflix)

When viewers last saw Evelyn in Wayward, she was injected with a heavy dose of the psychedelic toad-venom administered by Tattiawna Jones' Rabbit and Mae Martin's Alex. Even though viewers felt like the dangerous and abusive cult leader had it coming, it was unclear what happened after she became unconscious.

She appears to be in some sort of puzzling maze with a number of green doors. Each door leads to more and more doors. When Evelyn figures out that she is inside a mental trap, the dread starts to sink in.

At first, it was unclear if Evelyn had died from an overdose, but the creators of Wayward have since clarified that the character is in a "vegetative" state. Viewers will find out if she is able to make it out alive only if Wayward is renewed for a second season.

3) Is Laura the new cult leader?

Viewers will recognize Sarah Gadon from David Cronenberg's films (Image via Netflix)

Wayward boasts of many striking symbolic scenes that leave a lasting impression on viewers. After escaping from Evelyn, Alex heads straight home to check on Laura, who has gone into labour. Brandon Jay McLaren's Dwayne Andrews attempts to stop Alex, but pays a heavy price for the obstruction in the form of a rock to the head.

After Alex finally manages to get to Laura, she gives birth in an inflatable pool. But the hopeful vibe turns bizarre when Tall Pines graduates get naked to perform skin-to-skin with the newborn baby. When Laura confesses that the baby is "everyone's", it sends a signal that she is developing cult-ish tendencies. However, it is unclear whether she will follow in the footsteps of Evelyn.

4) What's next for Abbie?

The show boasts its fair share of endearing characters (Image via Netflix)

It was certainly a happy moment for Wayward fans to see Sydney Topliffe's Abbie and her dog, Toast, escaping from Tall Pines. Even though many of the Wayward characters decided to stay back in the town, Abbie hits the gas pedal so that she can get far away from Tall Pines and its cult-ish ways. However, viewers aren't sure where she can seek shelter and comfort.

It must be remembered that it was Abbie's parents who hired people to kidnap her and put her in the reform school in the first place. They think that she is a troubled teen who needs discipline, and so, it is unlikely that they would welcome her back. There is also a possibility that they may try to put her in another reform school. If there is a season two, it will be interesting to see where the road takes Abbie.

5) Why doesn't anyone new ever come to Tall Pines?

The narrative cleverly keeps the audience invested from start to finish (Image via Netflix)

When Wayward's Alex joins the local law enforcement force, the way the townsfolk react to the new addition is quite strange. It seems like the people in the town haven't seen or met anyone new for a long time. This, in turn, helps to create a sense of mystery about the town itself.

No matter how small a town is, it should witness visitors and new people, at least occasionally. But somehow, Tall Pines is comprised of former students and new teenagers who are brought to the Academy against their will.

Wayward's finale doesn't really address whether there is something strange happening in the town apart from the cult-ish reform school, but the foundation to build something on the lines of supernatural or science fiction is certainly already in place.

6) Will Alex be able to be the father his son needs?

Alex Dempsey's future hangs in the balance (Image via Netflix)

In Wayward, the scene with Laura's baby symbolizes that she might just be the next cult leader of the town. This brings many challenges in Alex's life, who has decided to stay back in Tall Pines, for better or for worse. The way the Tall Pines graduates feel ownership over the baby will also drastically impact Alex's relationship with the child in the years to come.

Even though Alex does really seem to care for Laura and their child, it will be interesting to see how the young officer is able to cope with the cult meddling with his personal and family life to a whole new level. Wayward fans are uncertain whether the manipulative members of the cult will give Alex the chance or the leeway to raise the child in the manner he sees fit.

7) Will Tall Pines Academy close its doors?

There has not been an official announcement regarding season two (Image via Netflix)

Wayward fans may have their own theories about Tall Pines Academy, but they would all agree on the fact that it needs to be shut down for good. Irrespective of the stance it takes to "cure" troubled teens, it is an abusive institution that leads to more scars than healing.

At the end of Wayward, many deaths have occurred within Tall Pines Academy, which would ideally invite a proper investigation. However, it must be kept in mind that the people of Tall Pines are incredibly skilled at sweeping things under the rug.

If the creators do decide to come up with a follow-up season, it will be interesting to see if Tall Pines Academy finally has to shut its doors permanently or whether a new cult leader will take over and replace Evelyn, and to what end.

Until and unless the creators of Wayward decide to continue the narrative, curious viewers won't know the answers to these lingering questions.

