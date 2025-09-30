7 Mae Martin movies and shows to watch if you loved ‘Wayward’

Mae Martin wrote and starred in Wayward, a Netflix mystery thriller limited series that follows Alex Dempsey (Martin), a police officer who moves to Tall Pines, Vermont, with his pregnant wife, and finds himself in the middle of the town's dark secrets. The one pulling the puppet strings is the head teacher at Tall Pines Academy, Evelyn Wade (Toni Collette).

Before breaking into mainstream television with Wayward, Mae Martin started their career as a stand-up comic, before entering the media world as a writer for comedy shows like the Baroness von Sketch Show (2016-2019). Later, they went on to star in sitcoms like Feel Good (2020-2021) and comedic game shows like Taskmaster.

Feel Good, Taskmaster season 15, and other Mae Martin shows and movies for Wayward fans

1) Feel Good (2020-2021)

Mae meets George (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Mae Martin writes and stars as a fictionalized version of themselves in this hilarious and relatable comedy drama. When stand-up comic Mae meets a closeted, middle-class queer woman named George, their romantic life falls into place. But George's reluctance to come out to friends and family, Mae's past traumas as a drug addict, and mental health problems get in the way.

As a semi-autobiographical show co-created with Joe Hampson, fans get to know so much more about the Wayward star. The show deftly weaves personal experiences together in a dramatized setting, giving fans astute commentary on identity, societal acceptance, and the challenging journey to addiction recovery, while having love be at the center of it all.

Where to watch: Channel 4

2) The Flight Attendant (2020-2022)

Martin as Grace (Image via YouTube/Sky TV)

Cassandra "Cassie" Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) is a flight attendant with a reckless streak. After a one-night stand with a man in Bangkok, she wakes up to find him dead next to her and no memory of what happened. As she navigates his case with herself as the suspect, she must confront her issues with alcohol addiction.

Mae Martin becomes a regular in season 2 as fellow flight attendant Grace St. James. She is shrouded in an air of mystery, and Cassie can't help but wonder when the other shoe will drop with her new friend. The Wayward writer and actor expertly thickens the plot with her intriguing portrayal. Her arrival signals that the stakes are higher than ever in Cassie's investigations.

Where to watch: Hulu

3) Mae Martin SAP (2023)

Martin on stage (Image via YouTube/Netflix is a Joke)

The Wayward writer and actor got their time in the spotlight, with a Netflix special that set the stage for tales from their childhood, identity, and the world as they see it. For a little over an hour, Martin had the audience in splits of laughter with humor that was relatable, wholesome, and thought-provoking, all at once.

Fans who want to explore the actor's comedic career can also check out their stand-up sets on their official YouTube channel. From stages on Comedy Central to their time as a celebrity talk show guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and even a set in the Netflix special, Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (2022), their career is expansive.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Taskmaster season 15 (2023)

Martin is a contestant in season 15 (Image via YouTube/Taskmaster)

The rules of this survival reality show are simple: Anchor Greg Davies comes up with challenges, or "tasks," for five contestants to do. These contestants are usually comedians, and their tasks are scored on interpretation, performance, and how much hilarity they use to push the prompt's boundaries. By the end, the highest scorer wins the title.

Mae Martin appeared in season 15, alongside Frankie Boyle, Ivo Graham, Jennie Eclair, and Kiell Smith-Bynoe. For 10 episodes, the comedian brought their A-game to the challenges, which included everything from wedding dances to selling Greg Davies merchandise. After the tense atmosphere of Wayward, fans will enjoy Martin in a more relaxed and low-stakes show.

Where to watch: Channel 4

5) Richard Osman's House of Games (2021)

Richard Osmon hosts the show (Image via Getty)

Four celebrities. Five days. One grand title. That's how this British game show is played, with different gaming formats throwing curveballs to the participants. After accruing points throughout the week, the highest scorer wins the overall title of House of Games Champion. From buzzer rounds with a comic twist to pair rounds, the show gets heated as time passes.

Mae Martin appeared on another gaming show as a contestant, and this time, it was time to test their quiz skills. They played for five episodes in week 19 of series 4, competing against Nihal Arthanayake, Patsy Kensit, and Jake Humphrey for daily and weekly prizes. Get set for the perfect wind-down show.

Where to watch: BritBox/BBC iPlayer/Amazon

6) Baroness von Sketch Show (2016-2019)

Martin worked as a writer and story editor on the show (Image via YouTube/CBC)

An all-female comedic team consisting of Jennifer Whalen, Aurora Brown, Carolyn Taylor, and Meredith MacNeill takes the stage by storm in this Canadian sketch comedy show. From relationships and personal experiences to politics, the show weaves social commentary through its satirical sketches about the modern day.

Fans of Mae Martin, as the creator and writer of Wayward, must go back and watch some of their earlier works to see their origin story. As one of the main writers and story editors for about 29 episodes, their comedic timing and contemporary commentary stand out.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Apple TV

7) LOL: Last One Laughing Canada (2022)

Martin as a contestant (Image via YouTube/Prime Video UK & IE)

Mae Martin appeared in the Canadian version of the hit comedic survival show, where comedians are trapped in a room together and eliminated on the spot if they laugh at any of the jokes. The last person left standing wins the title and ultimate bragging rights amongst fellow comedians.

The tight, laughless ship is run by host Jay Baruchel, with comedians Caroline Rhea, Dave Foley, Debra DiGiovanni, Tom Green, Jon Lajoie, Mae Martin, Colin Mochrie, Andrew Phung, Brandon Ash-Mohammed, and K. Trevor Wilson taking on the challenge. Comedic capers ensue.

Where to watch: Prime Video.

Watch Mae Martin in Wayward, only on Netflix.

