Matlock season 2 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

CBS brings back its legal drama for another thrilling run as Matlock season 2 premieres with new disputes, fresh courtroom intrigue, and a returning powerhouse cast. The series brings back Academy Award winner Kathy Bates in the lead role as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, alongside a strong ensemble of talented actors.

The Matlock season 2 cast includes Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, Leah Lewis, Beau Bridges, Sam Anderson, Aaron Harris, and newcomer Justina Machado. Together, they shape the intense legal and personal battles unfolding at the high-powered New York law firm Jacobson Moore.

Who plays who in Matlock season 2?

Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock

Kathy Bates (Image via Getty)

Kathy Bates plays the sharp and strategic Matty Matlock, a seasoned attorney who returns to legal practice under mysterious circumstances. Known for her award-winning roles in Misery, American Horror Story, and Fried Green Tomatoes, Bates brings emotional depth and wit to the character.

In Matlock season 2, she continues her undercover mission to expose corruption tied to the opioid-related Wellbrexa scandal.

Skye P. Marshall as Olympia Lawrence

Skye P. Marshall (Image via Getty)

Marshall portrays Olympia, Matty’s close colleague and conflicted ally at Jacobson Moore. Previously seen in Black Lightning and Good Sam, Marshall plays a determined attorney whose loyalty is tested throughout the ongoing investigation into Wellbrexa.

Jason Ritter as Julian Markston

Jason Ritter (Image via Getty)

Ritter, known for Parenthood and Raising Dion, plays Julian, Olympia’s ex-husband and a key figure entangled in the Wellbrexa cover-up. In Matlock season 2, Julian faces intense legal and personal consequences as his involvement comes to light.

Leah Lewis as Sarah Franklin

Leah Lewis (Image via Getty)

Leah Lewis returns as Sarah, a driven young attorney making a name for herself at the firm. Recognized for her breakout role in The Half of It, Lewis gives Sarah a strong moral compass while she navigates intense legal challenges.

Beau Bridges as Howard "Senior" Markston

Beau Bridges (Image via Getty)

Academy Award nominee Beau Bridges plays Senior, the founding partner of Jacobson Moore. Known for The Fabulous Baker Boys and Homeland, Bridges portrays a powerful lawyer whose legacy now faces collapse due to scandal and health concerns.

Supporting and recurring characters

Sam Anderson as Edwin Kingston

Aaron Harris as Alfie Kingston

Niko Nicotera as Dante

Justina Machado as Eva

David Del Rio as Billy Martinez – Written out mid-season due to off-screen controversy.

Bella Ortiz as Claudia

Andrea Londo as Simone

Brian Van Holt as Detective Ronson

What is Matlock season 2 all about?

Matlock (Image via Prime Video)

Matlock season 2 continues directly after the season 1 finale. The new season addresses unresolved plots, including Julian’s role in the Wellbrexa case and the identity of Alfie’s alleged father. The series maintains a serialized legal format, combining weekly courtroom cases with ongoing storylines about corruption and legal misconduct.

Madeline “Matty” Matlock remains undercover at Jacobson Moore to investigate the firm’s link to Wellbrexa, the drug tied to her daughter’s death. Her relationship with Olympia becomes strained after Olympia uncovers part of Matty’s secret.

Julian attempts to avoid accountability for his role in the Wellbrexa cover-up, while Senior’s declining health destabilizes the firm. Eva joins the season as Senior’s former spouse and the head of the Miami office, increasing internal conflict at the firm.

Where is Matlock season 2 streaming online?

Matlock (Image via Prime Video)

Matlock season 2 premieres Sunday, October 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS before moving to its regular Thursday 9 p.m. slot starting October 16. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Paramount+. The streaming platform offers two tiers:

Paramount+ Essential – On-demand access with limited ads

Paramount+ Premium – Includes Showtime and fewer ads, plus live CBS access

Season 1 of Matlock also streams on Paramount+, while the original Matlock series starring Andy Griffith streams for free on Pluto TV.

Streaming exclusively on CBS and Paramount+, the season expands the world of Matlock with high-stakes storytelling from start to finish.

