What time will Matlock season 2 premiere episode release on CBS? U.S. release timings explored

Matlock season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT on CBS. The first episode will also stream the next day on Paramount+. CBS has confirmed that after the premiere night, the legal drama will air weekly in its regular Thursday 9 p.m. ET/PT slot starting October 16, 2025.

With Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates reprising her role as Madeline “Matty” Matlock, the new season continues the show’s mix of courtroom intrigue and corporate conspiracy.

Matlock season 2 release date, time, and where to watch

Matlock (Image via Prime Video)

Matlock season 2 continues CBS’s primetime drama lineup and remains one of the most awaited network TV returns of fall 2025. Following a successful debut season that averaged more than 17 million viewers, the legal drama returns with a new mystery arc and a major cast adjustment.

Matlock season 2 release time for US

CBS scheduled the premiere of Matlock season 2 with a U.S. primetime broadcast event. Below are the confirmed U.S. time zones for episode 1:

Time Zone Premiere Time Date Eastern Time (ET) 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12 Pacific Time (PT) 8:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12 Central Time (CT) 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12 Mountain Time (MT) 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12 Alaska Time 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12 Hawaii Time 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12

After the premiere, future episodes of season 2 of Matlock will air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT as part of CBS’s established drama block alongside Ghosts and Elsbeth.

Where to watch Matlock season 2

The series airs on CBS for live television broadcast and is available for streaming on Paramount+ in both Essential (next-day streaming) and Premium (live and next-day) plans. It is also accessible through live TV providers that carry CBS, including Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV, with availability on Sling TV depending on market coverage.

The series is not available on Netflix, Disney+, Max, or standalone Amazon Prime Video, though it can be accessed through Paramount+ as an add-on via Prime Video Channels.

How many episodes will there be in Matlock season 2?

CBS ordered 18 episodes for the second season of Matlock. Production for the season was divided into two parts, with the first half already filmed before a planned production hiatus in October and November 2025. The remaining episodes continue filming through early 2026.

The episode rollout schedule is expected to follow a weekly format with possible mid-season breaks based on network programming events. Episode titles have not yet been announced, but CBS confirmed the second episode is titled Another Matlock and airs on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

Season 2 will continue the legal storytelling structure introduced in season 1—each episode presents a standalone case while also advancing a larger narrative surrounding high-level corruption and law firm politics.

Who are the cast members?

Matlock (Image via Prime Video)

The cast of Matlock season 2 includes returning main actors with confirmed updates to the lineup. Kathy Bates reprises her role as Madeline “Matty” Matlock, alongside Skye P. Marshall as Olympia Lawrence, Jason Ritter as Julian Markston, Leah Lewis as Sarah Franklin, Sam Anderson as Edwin Kingston, and Aaron Harris as Alfie Kingston.

David Del Rio, who appeared as Billy Martinez in season 1, does not continue as a series regular. CBS ended its association with the actor following reports of alleged misconduct, and his character appears briefly in the early episodes before being written out by mid-season.

What to expect from Matlock season 2

The second season of Matlock continues the story of Matty Matlock, a brilliant attorney who reenters the legal world with a hidden mission. Season 1 ended with unresolved questions about the Wellbrexa pharmaceutical scandal and corporate wrongdoing. Season 2 expands on those developments.

CBS describes Matty as a deceptively sharp attorney who uses classic strategies and an approachable persona to dismantle powerful opponents. Season 2 follows this approach with higher stakes and deeper character arcs.

