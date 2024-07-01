Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 5 ending explained: Why did Iris offer herself as bait?

The latest episode of Mayor of Kingstown season 3 took viewers on an unexpected wild ride. In episode 5 season 3, Iris offered herself as bait to support Mike's cause while his people continued their efforts to tackle the antagonistic forces plaguing their town.

Episode 5 of the show's current season was undoubtedly one of the most tense ones in terms of its psychological aspects. Iris, who is often deemed as a damsel by the audience reached new heights of resourcefulness as she attempted to help Mike by putting herself at risk.

Till now five episodes of Mayor of Kingstown season 3 have been released and these episodes have delivered exactly what was assured to the audiences during its trailer release. The official synopsis for the show read:

Trending

"A series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls."

It continued:

"The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) to end the war but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor’s attempts to keep the peace among all factions."

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Please read at your discretion.

Iris sacrifices herself to help Mike in Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 5

Iris puts her life on the line in the latest episode of Mayor of Kingstown(Image via Instagram/Mayor of Kingstown)

People who have been closely following the events of Mayor of Kingstown over the years know that Mike and Iris share a very unusual bond. A bond that comes very close to the one shared between a brother and a sister. Despite their shortcomings and sometimes lack of trust in each other, the two have managed to help each other during times of need.

The help has more often than not come from Mike's end, given the power he exercises as the Mayor of Kingstown. However, this time it's Iris's turn. In the recent episode of the show's current season, the audience witnessed Iris put her life on the line for Mike.

Once a close confidante of Konstantin Noskov (the main antagonist of the season), Iris attempts to restore her former friendship with the Russian mobster in hopes of gaining access to his inner circle. She does this to help Mike so that he can save Kingstown from Konstantin's clutches.

She engages with Noskov, goes to parties, does drugs, and also gets involved in a drug deal, all to gain his trust. She assures Mike that whatever information she gathers about Noskov in the process will be delivered unfiltered to him. It seems like this is Iris' way of repaying Mike for all the times he had saved her from a difficult situation.

Also read: Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 4 ending explained: Did Callahan plead guilty to dropping bombs throughout Kingstown?

Kyle finally makes it to the SWAT team in Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 5

Kyle joins the SWAT team in Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 5(Image via Instagram/Mayor of Kingstown)

After trying his hand at becoming a member of the SWAT team for much of season 3, it seems like Mike's brother Kyle is finally fulfilling his ambition. Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 5 opened with a simulated drill devised to test Kyle's prowess at his new job.

He is expected to make a kill after recognising the suspect and he does so without faltering, impressing Robert too in the process. Later in the episode, it is revealed that Kyle has made it to the SWAT team and is looking forward to having a wonderful time at the job ahead.

Also read: Mayor of Kingstown season 3: Full list of cast in the series.

Bunny has lost all patience with Noskov

Bunny no longer wants to sit still despite knowing what Noskov is up to(Image via Instagram/Mayor of Kingstown)

Despite knowing that Noskov could have a hand in slandering Bunny's image and ruining his drug business, he kept quiet all this while. But in episode 5 of Mayor of Kingstown season 3 when Bunny received some assurance on Noskov's association with the entire fiasco, he did not sit still.

Against Mike's wishes, he sent his men loaded with arms and ammunition to Cabo where Noskov was situated at the time. Bunny's men opened fire at the place, killing two of Noskov's men.

However, what Bunny did not know was that Mike and Iris were also present at the location during the raid. When both parties met later in the episode they could not help but disagree on how the events unfurled as a result of Bunny's actions.

Also read: Does Mike's mom die in Mayor of Kingstown? Fate of the character, explored.

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 is currently streaming on Paramount Plus. You can catch the next episode of the show on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

Also read: Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 3: Was Tatiana found?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback