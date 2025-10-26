Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premiere ending explained: Who is Kyle's neighbor in prison?

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 has premiered with one episode on October 26, 2025. Jeremy Renner's popular crime thriller continues from where it left off in season 3, showcasing that new problems are already starting to emerge for the protagonist.

Ad

The episode largely explored Kyle's imprisonment after his incident with Robert Sawyer, shown in the previous installment. New characters Frank Moses and Nina Hobbs are also shown, bringing complications to the plot.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

In the end, Kyle gets attacked by one of the prisoners at Anchor Bay, getting injured in the incident. While he stayed back in his cell to avoid more chaos, the episode ended with Merle Callahan speaking to him from the adjacent cell, proving that his neighbor in the prison is Callahan himself.

Ad

Trending

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premiere ending explained: Who's speaking to Kyle at the end?

A still from Mayor of Kingstown season 4 (Image via YouTube/@paramountplus)

Things are tense from the very beginning in Mayor of Kingstown season 4. Mike has a huge personal challenge to brave from the first episode as Kyle was set to be imprisoned for shooting at Robert. While all his efforts to stop it fail, Mike tries his best to ensure his brother's safety at the Anchor Bay.

Ad

As Kyle moves to the prison towards the end of the episode, the inmates target him through catcalling and mocking. As he heads to his room, one of the prisoners charges at Kyle violently. He injures himself in the attack, with broken bones and wounds on the first day, prompting a tough time ahead in prison. He avoids going to the infirmary, staying back in his cell after the incident.

However, one of the most shocking moments comes when a familiar voice is heard speaking to Kyle from the cell next to his. It is revealed that next to Kyle's cell is the cell of Merle Callahan, the pivotal character associated with the Aryan Brotherhood. He spoke to the injured Kyle from across the cell, hinting at more challenging times coming ahead for the youngest McLusky.

Ad

What did Callahan say to Kyle at the end of Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 1?

Callahan was one of the antagonists who appeared in season 3, bringing twists and turns in Mike's journey in the previous installment. His strategic moves and deep-rooted influence proved to be very tough to handle, making his return in Mayor of Kingstown season 4 even more challenging for Mike and his brother.

Ad

During the final moments of episode 1, Callahan speaks to Kyle as the latter struggles with pain from his attack previously. Callahan sharply threatens him that if he wants to live, he should not seek medical help in prison. Calling the prison a 'killzone', he mentioned that his own cell remained the only safe space he could be in at Anchor Bay.

While this interaction was brief, it proves that Callahan is all set to raise the tensions for Kyle and Mike ahead in the series. His threat on Kyle's first day hints that he might have more plans to execute.

Ad

What was Mike's reaction to the attack on Kyle?

A still from Mayor of Kingstown season 4 (Image via YouTube/@paramountplus)

At the end of the episode, Carney calls Mike to inform him about all that ensued on Kyle's first day in Anchor Bay. Mike was not aware of the danger that his brother was in before Carney called. As he spoke, Carney explained all that happened in the attack. He also informed about the injuries that Kyle faced, and further ensured that he was safe in his cell now.

Ad

Mike loses his cool as soon as he hears about the attack, as seen through his loud outburst at the end of the episode. He knew about the dangers that loomed over Anchor Bay, which made him put more effort into ensuring his brother's safety throughout the first episode.

Mike is still unaware that Callahen's cell is beside Kyle's, which he had strictly asked Nina Hobbs to take care of in the episode previously. However, the attack proved that Kyle had stepped into the danger zone, with fierce and dangerous inmates all around him.

Ad

Also read: Mayor of Kingstown season 4: Everything to know about the previous seasons

Watch Mayor of Kingstown season 4 on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More