Mayor of Kingstown season 4: Everything to know about the previous seasons

Paramount+’s Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premieres on October 26, continuing Mike McLusky’s (Jeremy Renner) efforts to maintain control in the crime-ridden town of Kingstown, Michigan.

Across its previous seasons, the series followed Mike’s attempts to balance power among law enforcement, criminals, and politicians while managing personal losses and shifting alliances. Season 3 ended with Milo’s death, Kyle’s arrest, and growing instability in both the city and its prison system.

The upcoming 10-episode season introduces new characters, including Edie Falco as Warden Nina Hobbs and Laura Benanti in a key role, as Mike faces new threats and consequences in his struggle for order.

What happened in the previous seasons of Mayor of Kingstown?

Jeremy Renner (Image via Paramount Plus)

Since its premiere in 2021, Mayor of Kingstown has explored the complex web of power, crime, and corruption surrounding the prison system in Kingstown. Created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, the series follows the McLusky family, who act as intermediaries between inmates, law enforcement, and the local government.

In season 1, the story introduces Mike McLusky, who takes on the unofficial role of “mayor” after the death of his brother, Mitch. Kingstown is portrayed as a bleak town driven by its prison economy, where deals, negotiations, and violence shape daily life. Mike’s attempt to maintain balance between criminals and law enforcement quickly becomes overwhelming.

The season ends with a massive prison riot that changes the power dynamics of the entire town, setting the tone for the chaos that follows.

Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the riot. Mike struggles with trauma while trying to restore order. The season delves deeper into the corruption of the system and the emotional toll of power.

Furthermore, the relationship between Mike and Iris, a woman trapped in a cycle of exploitation, becomes a central storyline, highlighting the show’s darker themes of survival and moral compromise. The second season also intensifies tensions between rival gangs, especially as new players rise to challenge the old order.

By season 3, the violence escalates further. The Russians gain influence, the McLusky family faces more loss, and betrayals shake long-standing alliances. Mike’s decisions begin to haunt him as enemies close in from every side.

The finale reveals shocking twists, including the return of Milo, a figure long presumed dead, whose actions spark new conflicts and tragedies. Kareem’s death, Iris’s fate, and Kyle’s arrest mark the season’s conclusion, leaving multiple storylines unresolved and paving the way for Mayor of Kingstown season 4.

Season 4 release date and episode schedule

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premieres on October 26 exclusively on Paramount+. Like previous installments, the season will feature 10 episodes, released weekly.

Here’s the full release schedule:

Oct. 26: Episode 1

Episode 1 Nov. 2: Episode 2

Episode 2 Nov. 9: Episode 3

Episode 3 Nov. 16: Episode 4

Episode 4 Nov. 23: Episode 5

Episode 5 Nov. 30: Episode 6

Episode 6 Dec. 7: Episode 7

Episode 7 Dec. 14: Episode 8

Episode 8 Dec. 21: Episode 9

Episode 9 Dec. 28: Episode 10

New episodes of Mayor of Kingstown season 4 drop at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET every Sunday.

Returning and new cast members

Jeremy Renner stars in Mayor Of Kingstown (Image via Getty)

Jeremy Renner returns as Mike McLusky, leading the ensemble once again after his remarkable recovery. He is joined by Hugh Dillon as Detective Ian Ferguson, Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky, and Tobi Bamtefa as Bunny Washington.

New additions to Mayor of Kingstown season 4 include Edie Falco as Warden Nina Hobbs and Laura Benanti as Cindy Stephens. Both characters are expected to play crucial roles in shaping the power struggle within Kingstown.

What to expect in Mayor of Kingstown season 4

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 begins right after the events of season 3, with Mike McLusky dealing with the fallout from several unresolved conflicts.

After the fall of the Russians, new factions emerge to take control, threatening Mike’s hold on the city. The previous season’s events, including Milo’s death, Kyle’s arrest, and Iris’s fate, left the McLusky family divided and the town unstable.

In season 4, Mike faces a growing gang war while questioning his own limits. Co-creator Hugh Dillon described the new episodes as “a detonation, not an escalation,” noting a heavier and more urgent tone. The season also introduces Warden Nina Hobbs, played by Edie Falco, whose presence challenges Mike’s authority and shifts the power balance in Kingstown’s prison system.

Mpreover, Falco’s character adds new tension as Mike tries to protect his imprisoned brother amid rising violence and corruption. Mayor of Kingstown season 4 will follow Mike’s struggle to maintain order in a city where power and survival often come at a steep cost.

The upcoming season will stream exclusively on Paramount+, where all previous three seasons are also available. Viewers can revisit earlier episodes to understand the complex relationships and ongoing storylines that lead to season 4.

