The action and comedy Korean Drama Undercover High School is a 2025 show featuring a star-studded cast, including Seo Kang-joon, Jin Ki-joo, and Kim Shin-rok. It was helmed by director Choi Jung-in and penned by screenwriter Im Young-bin. According to IMDb, the official synopsis for the show has been provided below:

"Ace NIS agent Jung Hae-seong is demoted after a mission failure. He goes undercover at a high school to locate King Gojong's missing gold, meeting his teacher Oh Soo-ah, who sees him as her lost first love, stirring old heartbreak."

Although the show concluded a few days before, many viewers complimented the dialogue delivery and the quotes displayed throughout Undercover High School. Fans have occasionally quoted some of the show's most memorable lines.

10+ memorable quotes from Undercover High School

Undercover High School received positive feedback from both international and domestic audiences. Episode 12 got an average viewership rating of 6.4% nationwide and 6.4% in Seoul, as per Nielsen Korea. 11 of the most memorable quotes from Undercover High School have been provided below:

1) "I read this somewhere. Hope only exists for people who believe in it."

2) "Why would you need to apologize? It's this world that's the issue."

3) "You don't need to worry, I'll be sure to protect you. I promise I'll keep you out of harm's way."

4) "It's okay to say it. It's okay to cry. It's okay to suffer. Why should you be responsible for the actions of adults? It's not your fault."

5) "Instead of just accepting, try to fight back once in a while. Holding back doesn't always work."

6) "Show your appreciation to those who care about you."

7) "If you feel unworthy of something, you can still work for it."

8) "You think too much. You think and worry about something in the future that hasn't even happened yet. Just relax a little and live life simply."

9) "It is the level of trust that will connect and unite people."

10) "Because we're family. Something must be weighing on his mind. I should give him some time. I just trusted you and waited. That's what family is for."

11) "Life isn't fair. I hope you can get through it."

For those unversed, Seo Kang-joon breathed life into the characters of Jeong Hae-seong and Jeong Si-hyun. He was an excellent and top field agent at the Domestic Team 4 of the National Intelligence Service of South Korea. He was appointed to a special mission to find Emperor Gojong's gold bars.

Meanwhile, Jin Ki-joo portrayed the characters of Oh Su-a and Oh Bong-ja. She was Hae-seong's class and homeroom teacher, who had a temporary position as a Korean history teacher at Byeongmun High School. Additionally, Kim Shin-rok played the role of chairwoman Seo Myeong-ju of the Byeongmun Foundation and Byeongmun High School.

Undercover High School featured many original soundtracks, like Until I'm With You, Love Is You, Call My Name, A-Yo, How About You?, I'm In Love With You, and others.

In recent news, Undercover High School's Seo Kang-joon was spotted filming the upcoming romance and fantasy drama Boyfriend on Demand alongside BLACKPINK's Jisoo.

