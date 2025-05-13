MobLand episode 8: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

MobLand episode 8, Helter Skelter, will continue the intense drama on Paramount+ and make things worse between two violent criminal families. Created by Guy Ritchie, the next episode will come out on May 18, 2025. With just three episodes left, MobLand continues to build anticipation for its thrilling conclusion.

The story of MobLand episode 8 is all about how the characters' actions in earlier episodes have caused chaos. In this episode, Maeve tries to make peace, but Kevin isn't sure if meeting Jaime is a good idea. Tattersall gives Fisk and Mukasa a new way in, which makes things more tense, and Harry asks Kat for a favor.

The synopsis of the episode states,

"Maeve extends an olive branch. Kevin questions the wisdom of a sit down with Jaime. Tattersall offers Fisk and Mukasa a new point of entry. Harry comes to Kat for a favor as Richie, at the Sinful Monkey, contemplates a new affiliation."

MobLand episode 8 releases on May 18, 2025

MobLand episode 8 is set to premiere on Paramount+ at 12 am PT on May 18, 2025. Fans across the globe will be watching closely to see how the story unfolds. Here’s a table with the release times for various regions:

Regions Release Date and Day Time USA (Pacific Time) May 18, 2025, Sunday 12:00 am PT USA (Eastern Time) May 18, 2025, Sunday 3:00 am ET Brazil (BRT) May 18, 2025, Sunday 4:00 am BRT UK (BST) May 18, 2025, Sunday 8:00 am BST Central Europe (CET) May 18, 2025, Sunday 9:00 am CET India (IST) May 18, 2025, Sunday 1:30 pm IST South Africa (SAST) May 18, 2025, Sunday 9:00 am SAST Philippines (PHT) May 18, 2025, Sunday 3:00 pm PHT Australia (ACDT) May 18, 2025, Sunday 6:30 pm ACDT New Zealand (NZST) May 18, 2025, Sunday 8:00 pm NZST

Where to watch

MobLand episode 8 will only be available on Paramount+. Those who have an active subrscription will be able to watch the episode without any additional cost.

There are two ways to subscribe to Paramount+. The Essential Plan costs $7.99 a month and has ads. The Premium Plan, on the other hand, needs no ads and costs $12.99 a month. A bundle that includes both Paramount+ and Showtime is available for $13 a month for people who want to watch Showtime shows as well.

MobLand episode 7 recap

A still from MobLand episode 7 (Image via Paramount+)

MobLand episode 7, which aired on May 11, 2025, picks up from the cliffhanger of the previous episode. Attackers take Brendan and Seraphina hostage, and the word "WAR" is written in blood on the floor. Harry is in a hurry to find the Harrigan siblings and finds out that the kidnappers are part of the Moroccan gang El Youfsi, who run the Antwerp docks.

Richie had planned the kidnapping and hired Jaime from the Mexican drug cartel to do it. At the same time, Maeve calls Richie in secret while acting like she is heartbroken over Brendan's death.

Richie won't negotiate anymore, even though she begs him to, which shows that their relationship is breaking down. Eddie and Gina's unexpected relationship adds to the drama in the family, as Gina puts up with Eddie's manipulative behavior to keep herself safe.

Jan, Bella, and Kevin are still dealing with their own problems. Paul tells Jan not to trust Alice because her crush on her grows. Kevin, who is still troubled by his past, learns about Rusby, and the fact that he might have to deal with him adds to the tension of the episode.

At the end of the episode, Maeve's betrayal is shown. When O'Hara tells Kevin and Conrad that there is a rat in the family, Jan is the first person they think of. But it's clear that Maeve is manipulating the people around her and playing both sides.

When the episode ends, Harry gets to the warehouse where Brendan and Seraphina are being held and sees Brendan being killed in a brutal way. Seraphina lives, but it's still not clear what will happen to the Harrigan family.

What to expect from MobLand episode 8

A still from MobLand episode 7 (Image via Paramount+)

Fans can look forward to more intense drama and high-stakes fights in MobLand episode 8. The effects of Maeve's betrayal will be the main focus, and Kevin will question what she did. Harry, who is still upset about what happened in episode 7, will have to deal with the consequences of not being able to save Brendan.

The families are becoming more and more tense with each other, and episode 8 looks like it will be full of more twists and emotional turmoil. The episode is expected to show more of the characters' emotional problems, especially how Harry and Jan's relationship is getting worse. Jan is going to leave Harry for good.

Richie's thoughts about joining a new group at the Sinful Monkey add to the mystery by setting up new alliances and fights in the next episode.

MobLand episode 8 is available to stream on Paramount+.

