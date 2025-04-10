Moonrise season 1: Full list of voice cast and character explored

Moonrise season 1 is an upcoming sci-fi Japanese original net animation series written by Tow Ubukata and directed by Masashi Koizuka. The series was created by Tow Ubukata based on a novel written by Tou Ubukata. It is scheduled to be released in Netflix across United States by Wit Studio on April 10, 2025.

The story follows a young man, Jacob Shadow after losing his family in a terrorist attack by lunar rebels, enlists in Earth's military after losing his family in a lunar rebel attack. Tasked with quelling the Moon's uprising, Jack confronts his former best friend, Phil Ash, now a key figure among the rebels.

Moonrise season 1 is set to premiere globally on Netflix, viewres can watch the series with suitable subscription plans, including Basic (with ads) at $7.99/month, Standard (no ads, 1080p) at $17.99/month, and Premium (4K, multiple screens) at $24.99/month.

Exploring the voice cast of Moonrise season 1

Moonrise season 1 has a large group of voice cast, those are:

Chiaki Kobayashi as Jacob Shadow

Chiaki Kobayashi as Jacob Shadow in Moonrise season 1 (Image via Instagram/@kobayashichiakidesu)

Chiaki Kobayashi voices Jacob Jack Shadow, a young man from Earth whose life is shattered when his family perishes in a terrorist attack orchestrated by lunar rebels. Determined to seek justice, Jack enlists in Earth's military as an investigator assigned to the Moon.

His mission takes a deeply personal turn upon discovering that the rebel leader is none other than his former best friend, Phil Ash. A Japanese actor known for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (2023), Metallic Rouge (2024), and Ragna Crimson (2023).

Yūto Uemura as Phil Ash

Yūto Uemura as Phil Ash in Moonrise season 1 (Image via Instagram/@u_yuto.pan)

In Moonrise season 1, Yūto Uemura lends his voice to Phil Ash, a pivotal character entangled in the escalating conflict between Earth and its lunar colony. Once the closest friend of protagonist Jacob, Phil's allegiance shifts as he becomes a prominent leader among the lunar rebels.

Yûto Uemura was born Saitama Prefecture, Japan. He is an actor known for Vinland Saga (2019), Darling in the Franxx (2018), and Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger (2004).

Kōsuke Takaguchi as Osma

Kōsuke Takaguchi voices Osma, a significant figure in the escalating conflict between Earth and its lunar colony. While specific details about Osma's role remain under wraps, his character is anticipated to be pivotal in the unfolding war.

A Japanese actor was born in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. His famous works are Guilty Crown (2011), Tensou Sentai Goseiger (2010), and Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger vs. Space Sheriff Gavan: The Movie (2012).

Satoshi Yamaguchi as Duan

Satoshi Yamaguchi voices Duan, a character whose specific role has not been publicly detailed as of now. Given Yamaguchi's diverse voice acting background, his portrayal of Duan is anticipated to add depth to the series.

Yamaguchi is known for his work My Hero Academia (2016), Terror in Resonance (2014), and Rise of the Ronin (2024).

Kori Arisa as Zinger

Arisa Kori voices Inanna Zinger, a character poised to play a significant role in the unfolding conflict between Earth and its lunar colony. While specific details about Inanna's background and motivations remain under wraps, her involvement is anticipated to add depth to the series' exploration of themes such as loyalty and rebellion. Kori, known for her roles in THE IDOLM@STER Million Live!.

Yuka Terasaki as Zowan

Yuka Terasaki as Zowan in Moonrise season 1 (Image via Instagram/@terachan0804)

Yuka Terasaki voices Zowan, a character involved in the escalating conflict between Earth and its lunar colony. While specific details about Zowan's role remain undisclosed, Terasaki's extensive experience in voice acting includes notable roles such as Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, Kiznaiver.

Some of the supporting voice cast is listed as follows:

Yū Kobayashi as Eric Baker

Katsunori Okai as Georg Landry

Misaki Yamada as Rhys Rochelle

Aina The End as Mary

Masaki Aizawa as Bob Skylum

Takehito Koyasu as Wise Crowne

Mie Sonozaki as Dr. Salamandra

Arisa Sekine as Windy Sylph

Shin Aomori as Novice Harbinger

Moonrise season 1 will be available on Netflix for rom April 10, 2025.

