"My name is Jimmy Kimmel"— Conan O'Brien shakes up the Oscars 2025 with his remark on Karla Sofía Gascón's publicist

The Oscars 2025 was an eventful night filled with surprises, emotional wins, and a share of controversy. Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the 97th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Renowned for his sharp wit and unafraid humor, O'Brien took front stage with a monologue that immediately became among the most discussed events of the evening.

One comment O'Brien made during his opening speech really grabbed attention. The moment that shook the Oscars 2025 occurred when Conan O'Brien aimed Best Actress nominee Karla Sofía Gascón. Resurfaced tweets from 2020 and 2021 featuring offensive comments about different social issues had already caused the Spanish actress to be caught in a debate before the event.

Gascón had missed several big award ceremonies before the Oscars, and her attendance stayed dubious until just a few days before the event. While she did show up, she dodged the red carpet. O'Brien addressed the issue head-on with a joke that had the audience laughing and gasping in equal measure.

During his monologue, O'Brien made a reference to Gascón's publicist.

"Little fact for you, Anora uses the F-word 479 times. That's three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón's publicist," O’Brien said.

He then mimicked the frantic voice of a publicist on the phone, shouting:

"She tweeted what?!":

Conan then turned to Gascón and quipped:

"Karla, if you're going to tweet about the Oscars, remember, my name is Jimmy Kimmel."

Conan O'Brien's remark about Karla Sofía Gascón's publicist upends the Oscars 2025

From the beginning of the Oscars 2025, Conan O'Brien's hosting style appeared to be unfiltered. One of the highlights of the evening right away became his joke on Karla Sofía Gascón and her publicist.

As the camera cut to Gascón, who kept a calm smile, the audience responded with a mix of laughter, shock, and nervous giggles.

The context behind the joke

Resurfaced tweets, including alleged inflammatory comments about Muslims, George Floyd, and diversity in Hollywood, had caused Gascón to be at the center of debate heading up to the Oscars 2025.

The strong reaction resulted in Netflix separating itself from her, according to Hindustan Times. Though her performance in Emilia Pérez was praised, her presence at the awards remained a point of contention.

The joke worked on multiple levels. O'Brien’s exaggerated imitation of Gascón's publicist hinted at the behind-the-scenes crisis management likely taking place. The reference to Jimmy Kimmel was a deflection, implying that if Gascón had any complaints about the night, she should direct them elsewhere.

Gascón’s response and low-key appearance

Karla Sofía Gascón did not make any public statements about the joke, maintaining a low profile throughout the event. She skipped the red carpet and was not seen engaging in many post-ceremony interviews.

All about the Oscars 2025

The Oscars 2025 is set to be an unpredictable night, with multiple films vying for top honors. Emilia Pérez, once a front-runner, faced setbacks after its lead actress, Karla Sofía Gascón, became embroiled in controversy. This created an opening for Anora, The Brutalist, and Conclave to gain momentum in the Best Picture race.

Despite the accolades, entertainment professionals in Los Angeles are still recovering from the recent wildfires. Additionally, the industry is still negotiating the financial ramifications of the pandemic, the writers' strike in 2023, and competition from online media.

Starting at 7 pm ET, ABC broadcasted the ceremony live. It was also streamed live on Hulu for the first time. This is Conan O'Brien's first time hosting the Oscars. Previous winners Halle Berry, Emma Stone, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Whoopi Goldberg, and Robert Downey Jr. are among the presenters.

