NCIS season 22 episode 12: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

NCIS season 22 returned after the mid-season break with a couple of episodes featuring several twists. The episodes blended suspense with a few moments of comedic relief, such as the revelation that Nick's secret girlfriend is Jess Knight's sister, Robin.

Fans of the long-running police procedural drama will not have to wait long to see their favorite agents in action as NCIS season 22 episode 12, titled Fun and Games, will be released next Monday, February 10, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Time.

NCIS season 22, kicked off on October 14, 2024. The series stars Sean Murray, Gary Cole, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, and Rocky Carroll in prominent roles.

NCIS season 22 episode 12: Details explored ahead of release

The CBS police procedural drama NCIS has returned after its mid-season hiatus on January 27, 2025. Episode 10 titled, Baker's Man, was about a murder in Parker's favorite bakery.

The following episode titled, For Better or Worse, followed the death of a man who had acquired the fake identity of a Navy Lieutenant. The episode also revealed that Nick Torress had been working undercover to bust a crime organization.

The promo for NCIS season 22 episode 12, titled Fun and Games, which premieres on February 10, at 9 pm ET, has been released. According to the preview, the episode will focus more on one of the more underappreciated characters of the show, Kasie Hines.

The previous episode dealt with the team taking down a mob by staging a fake wedding of Nick and Jess. Nick's girlfriend, Robin, was helping the MCRT to organize the event. The episode ended with Jess making peace with their relationship.

Where to watch NCIS season 22 episode 12?

All the shows of the NCIS Universe, popularly called the NCIS-verse, are aired on CBS and can be streamed on the CBS platform. However, since the platform is not available in every region, fans residing in those locations can stream the episode the next day on Paramount+.

The show is also available on other streaming platforms such as Prime Video and Netflix in some countries. The subscription rates of those platforms differ according to the user's location.

Viewers in the United States can opt for different Paramount+ subscription packages as per their requirements. Paramount+ Essential is available for $7.99 per month, and Paramount+ Showtime is available for $12.99 per month.

Who is in the cast of NCIS season 22?

Below is the list of actors and the roles they play in the series:

Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, NCIS Senior Field Agent

as Timothy McGee, NCIS Senior Field Agent Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, NCIS Special Agent

as Nick Torres, NCIS Special Agent Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, NCIS Special Agent

as Jessica Knight, NCIS Special Agent Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer

as Dr. Jimmy Palmer Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines, NCIS Forensic Specialist

as Kasie Hines, NCIS Forensic Specialist Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance, NCIS Director

as Leon Vance, NCIS Director Gary Cole as Alden Parker, NCIS Supervisory Special Agent

as Alden Parker, NCIS Supervisory Special Agent Seamus Dever as Gabriel Laroche

as Gabriel Laroche Donna Mills as Wanda Prescott

as Wanda Prescott Justin Bruening as Marine Lieutenant Bryce Prescott

as Marine Lieutenant Bryce Prescott Erik Passoja as FBI Deputy Director Wayne Sweeney

as FBI Deputy Director Wayne Sweeney Sara Paxton as Amber Carnahan

as Amber Carnahan Sam McMurray as Harold Lamb

as Harold Lamb Laura San Giacomo as Dr. Grace Confalone

as Dr. Grace Confalone Alyson Gorske as Ashley Winslow

as Ashley Winslow Melina Kanakaredes as Eleni Kostakis

Stay tuned for more news and updates on NCIS season 22 and other films and TV shows as the year unfolds.

