NCIS season 22 episode 16: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

NCIS season 22 has kept the fans excited, with each episode bringing an exciting new case for the MCRT team to solve. The episodes also provide insight into the personal lives of the team as they hunt killers, drug lords, and mafia bosses. Due to favourable ratings, the series has already been renewed for another season.

NCIS season 22, episode 16, titled Ladies' Night, will be released on CBS on March 31, 2025. A short preview for the episode has been released, which promises drama, thrill, suspense, and a great deal of mystery. Here's the official synopsis of the episode:

"A girls' night out takes an unexpected turn when NCIS is called to investigate the motive of a possible arsonist; Torres struggles to find work/life balance."

The following episode, titled Killer Instinct, will be released on CBS after a week's break on Monday, April 14, 2025. NCIS season 22 stars Sean Murray, Gary Cole, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, and Rocky Carroll in prominent roles.

NCIS season 22, episode 16: Where to watch

As mentioned above, NCIS season 22, episode 16, will be released on Monday, March 31, 2024. There was a gap of three weeks between the 14th and 15th episodes due to the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament. There will also be a two-week gap between the 16th and 17th episodes, as the latter will be released on April 14, 2025.

You can tune in to CBS at 9 p.m. Eastern Time to watch the upcoming episode. If you can't watch it at that time, then be sure to stream the episodes on Paramount+. The streaming platforms offer various subscription packages, starting at $7.99 per month.

There are other options for watching NCISverse shows, such as Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV. Here's the release time of the show per different time zones:

Time Zone City Example Release Time Eastern Time (ET) Los Angeles, USA 9 pm Central Time (CT) Chicago, USA 8 pm Pacific Time (PT) New York, USA 6 pm

What happened in NCIS season 22, episode 15?

Episode 14, titled, Moonlit, followed the murder investigation of Lieutenant Robert Mosely, whose body was found in an alley. The episode also brought Agent Torres' perfect nemesis, Agent Sawyer, back into the picture.

As the team began investigating the murder, they found that the deceased worked for the private security of a wealthy businesswoman's daughter named Shayna Reynolds. However, he wasn't the only bodyguard she had. Her second bodyguard was Agent Sawyer, who was moonlighting as private security for some extra cash. This revelation provided Torres plenty of opportunities to rile up his perfect nemesis.

Soon, Torres and Sawyer began working together to solve the murder case and discovered that Shayna's head of security, Peter Braden, killed his employee because he had found out about his other homicide in a video. Peter had killed his wife during a messy divorce argument and dumped her body in a pond owned by Shayna's family. The episode ended in an intense shootout in which our heroes came triumphant.

Here's the official synopsis of episode 15:

"After a Navy Lieutenant's death reveals ties to Special Agent Sawyer (Zane Holtz), Torres and Knight uncover a murder linked to a wealthy family. Meanwhile, Parker discovers a shocking connection between his mother's death and Lily."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on NCIS season 22 and other police procedural shows, such as NCIS: Origins, NCIS: Sydney, etc.

