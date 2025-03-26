NCIS Season 22 Episode 15 recap: Who killed Robert Mosley?

After a three-week break, the popular police procedural drama is back with NCIS Season 22 Episode 15. The episode brought back the MCRT team investigating the death of a Navy Lieutenant who was working for a rich businesswoman to protect her daughter.

The episode titled, Moonlit, aired on Monday, March 24, 2025, and presented a mix of thrilling murder investigation and personal drama. The episode also delved into the past of Agent Parker as he discovered the reality of his mother's death.

NCIS Season 22 has almost completely replaced the original cast with Rocky Carroll, Diona Reasonover, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen, Gary Cole, and Sean Murray.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers about the latest episode of NCIS Season 22. Reader's discretion is advised.

NCIS Season 22 Episode 15 followed the murder case of Lieutenant Robert Mosley

NCIS Season 22 Episode 15 began with Jimmy showing his artistic prowess and drawing a sketch of someone he had never met for Parker. To his intrigue, Parker revealed that the sketch wasn't related to a case but was of the little girl he had been seeing since the finale of Season 21.

In the next scene, Torres bumps into his 'perfect nemesis,' agent Sawyer, who shows off his new car and advises Torres to manage his money better. The rest of the MCRT agents, who are standing nearby, thoroughly enjoy the whole scene, and Parker soon joined them, not mentioning the little girl to anyone.

Then a new case dropped. Navy Lieutenant Robert Mosley was killed and dumped in an alley. Initially, it looked like a standard mugging case, but Palmer found something weird on the body. The victim had alligator bite marks on his leg. However, the alligator wound wasn't the main cause of his death. He had been hit on the back of his head.

Mosley worked with Sawyer for a rich businesswoman

The team investigated nearby zoos, but no alligator accidents had occurred recently. The victim had cocaine in his system and a QR code on his wrist, which was a pass for an elite underground party. The footage of the party revealed something bigger: Agent Sawyer was at the party with the deceased.

Torres interrogated Sawyer, accusing him of turning into a drug dealer for money. Sawyer admitted to being at the party and revealed that he had been working as private security for Shayna Reynolds, daughter of a rich and powerful businesswoman. He was shocked to find out about Mosley's death.

Torres and Sawyer went to see Shayna's mother, who expressed worry for her daughter and called in her head of security, Peter Braden, to assist the agents. Mosley's body had signs of being near a swampy area, and somehow, Shayna's family owned a large wetland nearby. The agents went to check the cabin located in the wetland and found Shayna.

The agents informed her of Mosley's death, and she revealed that the victim was helping her with something. Shayna was an animal rights activist and wanted to stop her family from building condos near the area, which would destroy the natural habitat of an endangered species of frog. She suspected her family or one of the powerful investors had killed Mosley.

Robert Mosley was killed by Peter Braden in NCIS Season 22 Episode 15

The agents questioned Shayna's mother about the condos, to which she said that the development was to be done away from the pond and would not harm the frogs. Shayna used to record the frog through motion sensor cameras, which had recorded something that Mosley saw, which got him killed. In the footage, someone could be seen dumping a large plastic bag into the pond.

Torres and Sawyer checked the pond and found a woman's body that had been murdered. The victim was the wife of Peter Braden, the Reynold’s head of security. He had killed his wife during a messy divorce argument and dumped her body, unaware of Shayna's photography.

NCIS Season 22 Episode 15 ended with an action-packed shootout, which destroyed Sawyer's precious new car. But the murderer was caught, and Shayna and her mother united. The episode also revealed the mystery surrounding the little girl in Parker's dream. She was at the scene of the accident in which his mother had died.

