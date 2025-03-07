NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 6 release date, time, where to watch, and more

  • home icon
By Ankur Pandey
Modified Mar 07, 2025 14:14 GMT
NCIS: Sydney season 2 (Image via Instagram/@ncisverse)

NCIS: Sydney season 2 is a new addition to the NCIS franchise, introducing a mix of Australian and American law enforcement narratives. The series follows a group of agents working on high-stakes cases in Sydney, providing a new spin on the crime procedural genre.

The previous episode saw the team investigating a high-profile smuggling operation, which led to an ambush that put Special Agent Michelle Mackey and Sergeant JD Dempsey in grave danger. Meanwhile, DeShawn Jackson and Evie Cooper worked to decrypt crucial evidence, uncovering a possible informant.

NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 6, Hell Week, is scheduled to be released on March 14, 2025.

NCIS: Sydney season 2: Release date and time

NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 6, Hell Week, will be released on Friday, March 14, 2025 at 8:00 pm ET.

Below is the release schedule in detail for various time zones:

Time ZoneRelease DateRelease Time
EST (Eastern Standard Time)Friday, March 14, 20258 pm ET
PST (Pacific Standard Time)Friday, March 14, 20255 pm PT
CST (Central Standard Time)Friday, March 14, 20257 pm CT
MST (Mountain Standard Time)Friday, March 14, 20256 pm MT
CET (Central European Time)Saturday, March 15, 20252 am CET
IST (India Standard Time)Saturday, March 15, 20256:30 am IST
GMT (Greenwich Mean Time)Saturday, March 15, 20251 am GMT
NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 6: Where to watch?

CBS is still the go-to destination for viewing NCIS: Sydney season 2 episodes live for U.S. audiences. Episodes are also available to stream on Paramount+ the day following their CBS airing. This enables subscribers to watch episodes at their convenience.

For non-subscribers, episodes can also be streamed on CBS.com and the CBS app after broadcast. In Australia, Paramount+ is the streaming platform for NCIS: Sydney season 2. Subscribers can watch new episodes every week.

Synopsis of the previous episode

NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 5 tracked the team as they investigated a high-profile smuggling operation that went south. The case took them to surprising allies and adversaries, with Special Agent Michelle Mackey and Sergeant JD Dempsey running life-threatening risks in the chase for prime suspects.

On the other hand, DeShawn Jackson and Evie Cooper discovered important digital evidence, laying the ground for a dramatic showdown. The show concluded on a cliffhanger, with the audience looking forward to the next installment of the story.

NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 6 expectations

While specific plot details for Hell Week remain under wraps, the title suggests a storyline filled with intense challenges and high stakes for the NCIS: Sydney team. The series has consistently delivered episodes that blend procedural crime-solving with character-driven narratives, and episode 6 is expected to continue this tradition.

Season 2 has witnessed the team dealing with intricate cases challenging their determination and cohesion. The NCIS: Sydney team keeps discovering deeper threats in their current investigation, challenging them to their limits. Challenging them to their limits. Hell Week is expected to continue this narrative thread, bringing in situations that challenge the professional and personal dynamics of the team.

Cast and characters

youtube-cover
The central cast of NCIS: Sydney features a multicultural cast of characters, each with their own set of skills and viewpoints:

  • NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann): Mackey's leadership and unorthodox style have been key to getting through the intricacies of their cases.
  • AFP Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey (Todd Lasance): JD's experience and instincts complement Mackey's style, and their developing partnership has been one of the series' strengths.
  • NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson (Sean Sagar): Jackson's inquisitiveness and flexibility have proved to be a valuable contribution to the team.
  • AFP Constable Evie Cooper (Tuuli Narkle): Evie's commitment and growing relationship with Jackson provide richness to the team's interpersonal relationships.
  • AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson (Mavournee Hazel): Blue's forensic knowledge and youthful outlook add innovation to the team's investigations.
  • AFP Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose (William McInnes): Dr. Penrose's wise experience and guidance have played a vital role in leading the team's forensic efforts.
Catch the latest episode of NCIS: Sydney streaming on Paramount+.

