NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 8: Release date, time, where to watch, and and what to expect

NCIS: Sydney season 2 has continued to develop and grab viewers who love edge-of-the-seat crime dramas, mixing the seriousness of military investigations with an Australian backdrop. This popular spin-off of the NCIS series, which until now was only based in the US, continues to provide weekly high-stakes cases as the team of NCIS agents and Australian Federal Police officers work together to solve crimes against U.S. Navy personnel in the area. The show is currently streaming on CBS.

With only three episodes left in Season 2, the suspense is building. After a chilling investigation in Episode 7, the series is back this week with a new case threatening to lead the team into even more surprising and creepy places. Episode 8 features one of the most unorthodox cases of the season.

This article contains spoilers. Reader discretion is advised.

NCIS: Sydney season 2: Release date and time

NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 8 will premiere on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 8 PM ET on CBS. The show returned to its weekly release schedule after a brief break on April 4 and will now run consecutively through to the season finale. Below is the release schedule for all regions.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time (ET) Friday, April 11, 2025 8:00 PM Central Time (CT) Friday, April 11, 2025 7:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) Friday, April 11, 2025 6:00 PM Pacific Time (PT) Friday, April 11, 2025 5:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Saturday, April 12, 2025 12:00 AM Central European Time (CET) Saturday, April 12, 2025 1:00 AM India Standard Time (IST) Saturday, April 12, 2025 5:30 AM

NCIS: Sydney season 2: Where to watch

Still from the series (Image via Youtube/Global TV)

Episode 8 of NCIS: Syndeny season 2 is available to watch live on CBS. To stream, fans with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription can view the episode live and on-demand the same day. Fans with a Paramount+ Essential subscription can stream the episode from Saturday, April 12.

What to expect from NCIS: Sydney season 2, episode 8

Titled Blood Is Thicker Than Vodka, Episode 8 confronts the team with a harrowing case that ventures into the contemporary vampire subculture theme. The body of a sailor is found, drained of all blood. As the team delves deeper, they are led into a strange world of occult beliefs, secret societies, and gruesome rituals.

The promo for this episode suggests unnerving scenes, such as trips to the graveyard and creepy meetups with those associated with vampire myths. The episode's theme mixes gothic with crime investigation, giving the episode a creative spin.

One lighthearted comment comes from Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey as he mentions garlic and wood stakes in passing, while everyone else works toward solving the truth. The description states:

"The discovery of a sailor who has been drained of blood leads the team into the world of modern-day vampires."

NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 7 recap – Breathless

In the last episode, the team probed the on-stage death of U.S. Navy choir singer Petty Officer Sally Poole, who was singing with pop icon Nova Sykes. Sally fainted in mid-duet from an allergic attack and perished despite the rescue attempts. She had been found dead later, murdered—someone had laced the smoke machine with peanut oil, taking advantage of her extreme allergy.

The investigation first suspected a stalker-turned-fan, Cassie Hayes. The twist to the case was when the investigators discovered that the two were secretly a couple and Sally was going to quit the Navy to start a fresh life with her partner. NCIS dug deeper and found that Nova's controlling father, Jeff Sykes, was the mastermind behind the attack. He manipulated the killing via Nova's bodyguard to retain control over his daughter and career.

The episode also investigated the emotional struggle of Blue, who connected with Nova while fending her off and ultimately enabled her to be released from under her father's control.

Episode 7 of NCIS: Syndeny season 2 features an intense showdown, and Jeff is taken away for murder. To cut through the tension, comic respite is blended into the narrative as the team hosts an instant karaoke evening at the workplace.

Catch the latest episode of NCIS: Sydney season 2 streaming on Paramount+.

