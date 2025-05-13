Netflix's Bad Thoughts: Full list of cast and characters explored

Bad Thoughts is a dark comedy television series created by actor-comedian Tom Segura. It premiered on Netflix with six episodes on May 13, 2025. Segura is also the lead star and executive producer of the show.
A trailer for the series was released on April 30, 2025, showcasing Segura playing different characters, from a hitman to a delusional country singer. Besides Segura, the episodes also feature actors such as Daniella Pineda, Robert Iler, Kira Spencer Cook, Bob Pack, Hannah Bittick, and Alexis Abrams in prominent roles.
Read on to know more about the cast of the series.
The main cast of Bad Thoughts
Tom Segura as various characters
Tom Segura is in the lead role in the series, playing different characters in each episode. The actor is primarily known for his comedic work in multiple arenas. He is a standup comic, an author, and a podcaster. He began writing and standup comedy in the early 2000s, publishing his first special titled Thrilled in 2010.
As a television personality, he has been part of Live at Gotham, Comedy Central Presents, and This is Not Happening. He has also been part of films such as Instant Family, The Opening Act, and Countdown, etc. He hosts the Your Mom's House podcast with his wife, Christina Pazsitzky.
Daniella Pineda as Mrs. King
Daniella Pineda is playing Mrs. King in the show. The actor has gained prominence by appearing in various popular franchises across films and television. She was seen in The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off show, The Originals.
After appearing as Ruby Simms in the thriller series American Odyssey in 2015, she moved towards the big screen with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World: Dominion. Her other major project was the Netflix live-action remake of the legendary anime series, Cowboy Bebop.
Robert Iler as Evan
Robert Iler is a The Sopranos alumnus, who played Tony Soprano's son, A.J. Soprano, in the celebrated HBO series. He has played Evan in Bad Thoughts.
Iler began as a child actor, appearing in various music videos and commercials, before landing film and TV roles as a teenager. His film credits include Tadpole, Daredevil, and The Tic Code. Iler is now a professional poker player and also hosts the Not Today Pal podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler.
The additional cast of Bad Thoughts
Below is the complete list of the other actors and the roles they play in the series:
- Arnold Chun as Byung Sung
- Alexis Abrams as Emily
- Hannah Bittick as TikTok influencer
- John Gholson as Oliver
- Kirk Fox as Roger
- Alexandra Chando as Kerri Sorenson
- Kirsten Kendall as Seagal's Sidekick
- Alexandra Broussard as French Market Girl
- Billie D. Merritt as Erica
- Jenn Covington as Daisy
- Bobby Lee
- Malin Barr
- Sarah Burns
- Christina Pazsitzky
What is Bad Thoughts about?
Bad Thoughts brings six absurdly funny stories with peculiar characters to life. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Segura has described the show as a “dark, comedic version of Black Mirror.
The series is available exclusively on Netflix. Here's how the streaming platform describes its premise:
"A man succumbs to an apocalyptic evacuation. A behind-the-scenes day with an action icon goes wrong. A country star's jam session from hell."
Stay tuned for more news and updates on Bad Thoughts and other upcoming films and TV shows on Netflix.