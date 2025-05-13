Netflix's Bad Thoughts: Full list of cast and characters explored

Bad Thoughts is a dark comedy television series created by actor-comedian Tom Segura. It premiered on Netflix with six episodes on May 13, 2025. Segura is also the lead star and executive producer of the show.

Ad

A trailer for the series was released on April 30, 2025, showcasing Segura playing different characters, from a hitman to a delusional country singer. Besides Segura, the episodes also feature actors such as Daniella Pineda, Robert Iler, Kira Spencer Cook, Bob Pack, Hannah Bittick, and Alexis Abrams in prominent roles.

Read on to know more about the cast of the series.

The main cast of Bad Thoughts

Tom Segura as various characters

Ad

Trending

Tom Segura (Image via Netflix)

Tom Segura is in the lead role in the series, playing different characters in each episode. The actor is primarily known for his comedic work in multiple arenas. He is a standup comic, an author, and a podcaster. He began writing and standup comedy in the early 2000s, publishing his first special titled Thrilled in 2010.

Ad

As a television personality, he has been part of Live at Gotham, Comedy Central Presents, and This is Not Happening. He has also been part of films such as Instant Family, The Opening Act, and Countdown, etc. He hosts the Your Mom's House podcast with his wife, Christina Pazsitzky.

Daniella Pineda as Mrs. King

Daniella Pineda (Image via @notdaniellapineda/Instagram)

Daniella Pineda is playing Mrs. King in the show. The actor has gained prominence by appearing in various popular franchises across films and television. She was seen in The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off show, The Originals.

Ad

After appearing as Ruby Simms in the thriller series American Odyssey in 2015, she moved towards the big screen with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World: Dominion. Her other major project was the Netflix live-action remake of the legendary anime series, Cowboy Bebop.

Robert Iler as Evan

Robert Iler (Image via HBO)

Robert Iler is a The Sopranos alumnus, who played Tony Soprano's son, A.J. Soprano, in the celebrated HBO series. He has played Evan in Bad Thoughts.

Ad

Iler began as a child actor, appearing in various music videos and commercials, before landing film and TV roles as a teenager. His film credits include Tadpole, Daredevil, and The Tic Code. Iler is now a professional poker player and also hosts the Not Today Pal podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

The additional cast of Bad Thoughts

Ad

Below is the complete list of the other actors and the roles they play in the series:

Arnold Chun as Byung Sung

Alexis Abrams as Emily

Hannah Bittick as TikTok influencer

John Gholson as Oliver

Kirk Fox as Roger

Alexandra Chando as Kerri Sorenson

Kirsten Kendall as Seagal's Sidekick

Alexandra Broussard as French Market Girl

Billie D. Merritt as Erica

Jenn Covington as Daisy

Bobby Lee

Malin Barr

Sarah Burns

Christina Pazsitzky

What is Bad Thoughts about?

Ad

Bad Thoughts brings six absurdly funny stories with peculiar characters to life. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Segura has described the show as a “dark, comedic version of Black Mirror.

The series is available exclusively on Netflix. Here's how the streaming platform describes its premise:

"A man succumbs to an apocalyptic evacuation. A behind-the-scenes day with an action icon goes wrong. A country star's jam session from hell."

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Bad Thoughts and other upcoming films and TV shows on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Raj Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.



He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.



He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.



If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel. Know More