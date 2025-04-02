Netflix's The Lady's Companion season 2 gets a major update from the creator as fans await its return

The Lady's Companion season 2 is already in the works, according to recent comments from the show's creator, sparking excitement among fans. Season 1 has emerged as a standout success since its launch on March 28, 2025, captivating audiences with its combination of romance, comedy, and historical drama.

Ad

Based in the late 19th century, the Spanish show follows Elena Bianda, portrayed by Nadia de Santiago, as she embarks on the demanding mission of finding wealthy husbands for three aristocratic sisters.

With its solid performances and compelling narrative, the series has risen to Netflix's Top 10 chart, leaving viewers clamoring for more. The series wrapped up its maiden season on a cliffhanger, ending in a dramatic sequence of events. A mysterious "to be continued" note further fueled speculations regarding a second season.

Ad

Trending

While fans eagerly look forward to a formal renewal, fresh statements by the creator and cast have brought renewed enthusiasm with indications that the sequel is already underway.

What is the update on Netflix's The Lady's Companion season 2?

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Netflix has yet to officially confirm Netflix's The Lady's Companion season 2, the show's creator, Gema R. Neira, recently shared a promising update. In an interview with Infobae, Neira revealed that work on the second season has already begun, stating,

"We're working on it."

This statement suggests that the creative team is already developing the next chapter of Elena Bianda's story, even as the series awaits formal renewal of The Lady's Companion season 2.

Ad

Adding fuel to the rumors, lead actress Isa Montalbán added some fodder to the speculation, commenting in a conversation with Infobae,

"Everything moves very fast these days."

She also talked about feeling some emotions at the conclusion of The Lady's Companion season 1, knowing that a second one was already in the pipeline. While the reason for her emotions was not made clear, the fact that she commented suggests The Lady's Companion season 2 will be returning, and it's more a case of timing than doubt.

Ad

If The Lady's Companion season 2 maintains a similar production timeline to the first season, it might be ready in approximately a year. The first season started filming in January 2024, concluded filming in May 2024, and premiered in March 2025, implying a possible premiere for season 2 sometime in mid-to-late 2026.

With production already in progress, official confirmation from Netflix might come sooner than expected.

What is The Lady's Companion about?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Developed by Gema R. Neira and María José Rustarazo, The Lady's Companion is a late 1800s Spanish dramedy about a romantic affair. Elena Bianda, a smart and ambitious woman, serves as a lady's companion, a personal assistant, and a confidant to affluent women.

Her mission is to procure proper husbands for three sisters from the upper class. But in the politics of high society, romance, and drive, the mission is complicated by unexpected challenges.

Ad

The program's engaging blend of humor, historical interest, and emotional depth has enthralled viewers. Featuring Nadia de Santiago in the lead role, with Álvaro Mel, Isa Montalbán, and Zoe Bonafonte, the show is produced by Bambú Producciones, the makers of Cable Girls and Velvet.

While fans eagerly await word from the authorities, the latest rumors confirm that Elena Bianda's saga isn't over.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"A romantic comedy set in 1880s Madrid, coinciding with the Alphonsine era and the Restoration period, depicting the social and cultural landscape of the time."

Ad

Interested viewers can watch The Lady's Companion season 1 on Netflix before The Lady's Companion season 2 arrives.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback