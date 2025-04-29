10+ quotes from slice-of-life drama Call It Love  

The romantic melodrama Call It Love featured a star-studded cast, including Lee Sung-kyung, Kim Young-kwang, Sung-joon, Ahn Hee-yeon, Kim Ye-won, and others. It was helmed by directors Lee Kwang-young and Kim Ji-yeon. It was penned by screenwriter Kim Ga-eun. The series featured sixteen episodes.

Ad

According to Mydramalist, the synopsis for Call It Love has been provided below:

"Life's difficulties can take a toll on anyone, and this romantic melodrama portrays the story of a man and woman who are deeply affected. Through their growing empathy and understanding of each other, they embark on a transformative journey filled with new emotions."

Ad

Trending

Call It Love was praised for its soothing cinematography, direction, actors, and dialogue delivery. It featured many quotes which pulled the heartstrings of the viewers. Some of the lines have been provided below.

10+ memorable quotes from slice-of-life drama Call It Love

Ad

Call it Love premiered from February 22 to April 12, 2023, through the streaming platform Disney+. It was produced by Arc Media, Studio Santa Claus Entertainment, and Culture & Story. Jin Seung-hwan and Lee Seung-kyu were the creative minds behind the well-praised cinematography of the drama.

The ten quotes from Call It Love are listed below:

“True lonely people are the ones who can’t even say they’re lonely.”

Ad

“It may seem to you that people hold themselves back because they’re stupid. But there’s people who really try not to say everything that’s on their minds because if they do, they have to watch the other person get hurt, which is far worse than them holding it in.”

“I was worried. Everyday, I would think about dying. Each time, I drank. And I thought, ‘I’ll just die.’ But if I really died, I was afraid that people would gossip about what happened. I wished for the ground to cave in so I could just vanish.”

Ad

“In the end, you’ll be stuck remembering you did something truly horrible like that for the rest of your life. So much for revenge. It’s more like digging your own grave.”

“Anytime I thought life was unfair, I’d read the stories of other people and find scenarios that are a lot worse than mine. Strangely, somehow that helped me feel a lot better and I felt like I could move on.”

Ad

“You know you can tell a lot about someone through the look in their eyes. I can tell you won’t go down.”

“We pretend like we don’t notice things about each other and just let it go. It became a habit at some point, so we don’t have deep conversations.”

“There was a poet who once said the following: That if you wanna understand if you wanna forgive, and if you wanna love someone, you should observe how they look from the back for a long while. That if you do just that, you don’t have to unnecessarily try to understand, forgive, or love them because their lonely shadow will have made you cry without you even knowing.”

Ad

"Your pain was probably greater. And it wasn't that you were rotten but that you didn't know any better."

"I wondered how everyone else walked forward when I always felt like I was walking backward. I was because I had so much hate in me. Once I let that go, I finally realized."

"I couldn't hate you because the love you gave me was so much bigger than the pain you gave me."

Ad

In recent news, Kim Young-kwang was reportedly confirmed for the upcoming dramas Mission 2: Possible, Eun Soo Good Day, and others. Meanwhile, Lee Sung-kyung was confirmed to appear in the forthcoming series The Good Man alongside Lee Dong-wook.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More