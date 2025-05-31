The action and thriller K-drama Weak Hero Class 2 premiered on April 25, 2025. It featured a star-studded cast, including Park Ji-hoon, Ryeo Un, Choi Min-yeong, Lee Min-jae, Bae Na-ra, and Lee Jun-young. It was adapted from the webtoon of the same name, authored by Seo Pass. The show was helmed by director Park Dhan-hee and penned by screenwriter Yoo Su-min.
Weak Hero Class 2 follows the story of Yeon Si-eun, who carries the scars of his past traumatic experience after transferring to Eunjang High School. Subsequently, he forms a close friendship with Park Hu-min, Ko Hyeon-tak, and Seo Jun-tae. However, they have to protect each other against the continuous attacks from the enemy team headed by Na Baek-jin.
The K-drama left several questions unanswered, such as Su-ho's fate and Na Baek-jin's cause of death. The article explores four such questions.
4 questions after watching Weak Hero Class 2: Mr.Choi's next step, Su-ho's future, and more
1) Mr. Choi and his desire to rule over Eunjang High School
The greedy antagonist, Mr. Choi, failed to make Eunjang High School part of his Union due to the consistent protective measures used by Baku. As Baek-jin could not fulfill his dream of incorporating Eunjang High School to the Union to make money, it is unclear what Choi would do next.
The question left unanswered was whether he would appoint someone else as the leader of the Union or leave Eunjang High School alone.
2) What would happen to the character of Su-ho
Choi Hyun-wook played the character of Su-ho, the best friend of Si-eun (played by Park Ji-hoon) in Weak Hero Class 2. After he went into a coma during a fight with Beom-seok, Su-ho was expelled from his old school.
Subsequently, Su-ho regained consciousness in the second installment of the series, hinting at his probable return to the battlefield. However, the fate of his character remained unanswered.
3) Na Baek-jin's death remained a mystery
It was disclosed in the post-credit scene of Weak Hero Class 2 that Na Baek-jin died after he disappeared out of the blue. The cause and how he died remained a mystery. He was last spotted in Weak Hero Class 2 when Baku beat him to a pulp, and he was lying on the floor.
4) What Si-eun and his friends would do
As the show concluded showcasing Baek-jin's death and the real mastermind behind the Union, Mr.Choi, it would be interesting to see the next steps of Si-eun and his friends. Whether they would fight back against the Union with the intention to destroy it or avenge Baek-jin's demise, the question of their future remained unanswered.
The high school drama is available to stream on Netflix.