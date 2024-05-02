The third season of Acapulco is now streaming on Apple TV+. This is a critical juncture in the story of Maximo Gallardo Ramos, the little boy with big dreams, who becomes a ruthless billionaire in the present day.

But even as the season attempts to fill in the gaps for the audience, one has to wonder where everything changed for Maximo. The younger Maximo is now with the girl of his dreams (Julia) and also has the job he's already sought.

So, where did it all go wrong?

We spoke to the star of Acapulco, Enrique Arrizon, who plays the younger version of Maximo in the series. He gave us a keen insight into how Maximo's relationship with Julia differs from his relationship with Isabel in Season 2.

Enrique Arrizon previewed Acapulco Season 3 while delving into the past!

From the very first episode of Acapulco, the connection between Julia (Camila Perez) and Maximo is evident. But how entertaining would a love story be without a few challenges? Before Maximo and Julia end up together, he's in a relationship with Isabel (Gabriela Milla).

Arrizon views Isabel only as a means for Maximo to find true love in Julia:

"Well, Isabel was sort of a guide so that Maximo could know himself better. And with Julia, it’s the genuine will of being with the girl that you really connected with since the very second that you met her. So, Maximo is very happy that he is now with her and they confessed their love to each other."

The Acapulco star continued:

"So, that was a proof that he’s trying to keep fear aside and go straight for what you want. And as the finale of the second season shows…I think the message is very clear…there is always a chance for second chances."

So, what can fans expect in Acapulco Season 3? Enrique Arrizon spoke about how the story will pan out across two timelines for the Apple TV+ audience:

"In present day, older Maximo is returning to a Las Colinas he no longer recognizes...In 1985, a younger version, me, I continue to climb up the ladder of success, while jeopardizing all the relationships I’ve worked so hard to build."

Once you reach the summit and achieve all your goals, it can only go downhill from there. That said, Arrizon is pretty convinced that Maximo Gallardo will make it out unscathed:

"I think he’s facing bigger challenges now. But he’s very charismatic and engaging and he’s going to find his way out. He’s very smart. Street smart. So, I know he’s going to overcome all of the issues that the hotel might bring to him."

How does Arrizon maintain the synergy between the two Maximos in Acapulco? He mentioned how he's studied the mannerisms of veteran actor Eugenio Derbez, who plays the older Maximo.

"Of course, I’ve been very focused on mannerisms, gestures, reactions, the voice tone, everything. I grew up watching Eugenio. And also, I used to watch his dailies. So, I was watching in real time, his work. So I could like absorb his essence, combine it with mine and well, together bring it to the table which the audience is loving."

Stay tuned for more coverage of Acapulco Season 3 on Sportskeeda. Do you think Maximo and Julia belong together? Or were Isabel and Maximo endgame? Let us know in the comments.