Actor Lee Seung-gi recognized with Buddhist Award for 'About Family', hosting, and 100M KRW donation

On May 5, 2025, Ten Asia reported that actor Lee Seung-gi was honored with the Buddhist Award during the Buddha's Birthday. The event was celebrated at Jogyesa Temple in Seoul.
He was recognized for his outstanding contribution to spreading Buddhist values through his role in the film About Family, hosting duties at a major meditation event. Additionally, he donated 100 million KRW toward a major temple restoration project.
The award is reserved for individuals who exemplify the teachings of Buddha in their everyday life and contribute significantly to Korean Buddhism and national development. The selection committee cited his dedication to portraying a monk in About Family. He famously shaved his head for the role to convey Buddhist sentiment to the public.
His role as MC at the International Zen Meditation Competition's national concert for the Buddhist community boosted his profile. In addition, his large donation to the Jogye Order's "Building for a Millennium" project solidified his position as a figure involved in religious philanthropy.
For those unaware, Lee Seung-gi was originally a Christian. He converted to Buddhism before marrying actress Lee Da-in in 2023. He has since embraced Buddhist practices, including wearing prayer beads gifted by his in-laws. His appearance in a formal suit at the event drew wide attention as he received the award and flowers from Venerable Jinwoo, the head of the Jogye Order.
Lee Seung-gi severs ties with in-laws amid father-in-law's stock manipulation case
While Lee Seung-gi is being praised for his spiritual commitment, his personal life has faced growing public scrutiny due to ongoing legal issues involving his father-in-law, Lee Hong-heon. The businessman has been at the center of a major stock manipulation case linked to companies like Quantapia and Joongang Advanced Materials.
The prosecution alleges that he gained billions of won by leaking insider information and falsifying public disclosures to manipulate stock values.
Though previously acquitted, new charges led to his re-arrest in April 2025. Following the latest developments, Lee Seung-gi released an official statement distancing himself and his wife from her family. He admitted that he had spoken too soon in earlier interviews, trusting family ties, and expressed regret for defending his in-laws without verifying the facts.
The actor added that he and his wife have decided to formally cut ties with her family, writing:
"The trust between family members has been damaged to a level that is difficult to restore. After much thought, my wife and I have decided to cut ties with my in-laws."
Lee Seung-gi also offered a public apology to those affected by his father-in-law's actions. He stated that anyone who breaks the law should be held accountable. He also promised to live more responsibly and to hold fast to values that support a healthier society.
Despite the controversy, Lee Seung-gi continues to be one of South Korea's most respected entertainers. He remains active in both entertainment and public service, from hosting music shows to taking on film roles with strong cultural messages,
Lee Seung-gi is currently set to release his new single 정리 (Arrangement) on May 7, 2025. The announcement comes just days after he publicly confirmed cutting ties with his in-laws.