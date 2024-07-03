Alice Evans asks ex-husband Ioan Gruffudd for child support after claiming she cannot support her kids

Alice Evans seeks child and spousal support, calling out her ex-husband Ioan Gruffud for his "lavish lifestyle" while she and their two kids would need to go on food stamps.

On Monday, July 1, the British-American actress filed new documents pleading with the Los Angeles Superior Court to order Gruffud to provide financial support, claiming that she and her kids "will not be able to survive" otherwise.

As per the court documents obtained by People, her recent filing reads:

"Alice now has 100% custodial timeshare with the children. Alice has no way to financially support the children. She is behind on her rent and utility payments."

The court documents noted the delayed financial trial between the ex-couple and that it would be difficult for Alice Evans and the kids to survive without any monetary support while awaiting the trial.

It further reads:

"Alice is applying for public assistance because she is unable to support herself and the children. It appears that the financial trial will be several months away and Alice will not be able to survive without the receipt of guideline spousal support."

The 55-year-old actress currently has full custody of the former couple's two daughters, Ella and Elsie, after they settled the custody agreement two months ago.

Alice Evans slams ex-husband's "lavish" spending while she struggles daily with their kids

In her recent document filing for child and spousal support, the 102 Dalmatians actress called out her ex-husband's extravagant spending, comparing it to the struggle she and the kids are currently in.

Alice Evans noted in the filing that her ex could pay for monetary support in his current lifestyle, saying:

"Ioan has the ability to pay spousal support based upon his greater ability to earn income and his ongoing lavish lifestyle."

Meanwhile, she expressed the disparity in their current financial situation, further saying:

"[While] I am struggling to put food on the table for our children, Ioan is het setting around the world... Ioan could not appear at his noticed deposition for custody issues because he traveled to the UK. Since April 2024, according to his Instagram page and press releases, he has been in the UK, Cardiff, Sardinia, Tome, Spain, and Seattle."

The Reunion actress also brought up Gruffudd's pricey gifts and expenses for his new, younger fiancee Bianca Wallace, noting that the Welsh actor had recently purchased an "expensive engagement ring" for Wallace.

Meanwhile, as Alice Evans noted in the recent filing, she barely makes a living, only earning "approximately $300 per month in royalties." She further added that with their current situation, with friends already helping by bringing groceries so the kids could it, she would be "applying for food stamps and welfare" soon.

The actress maintained that she has the right to child and spousal support because she has full custody of their two kids. The Harrow actor filed for divorce in March 2021 after 13 years of marriage and in February 2022, Alice Evans requested full custody of their two kids.

