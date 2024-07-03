What’s coming to HBO and Max this July 2024? Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, Waker season 4, and more

Besides a long list of TV shows and movies that were released in June 2024, HBO and Max garnered a lot of attention with the highly anticipated House of the Dragon season 2. However, it was not just the Game of Thrones’s prequel series, but also other major additions, including Dakota Johnson’s Am I Ok?, ID’s American Monster season 12, and many more.

With the arrival of July 2024, Max and HBO are all set to unpack a new batch of shows, movies, documentaries, and more, encompassing originals and classics. From Kite Man: Hell Yeah! to Wild Wild Space, the new lineup of HBO and Max promises to deliver a thrilling yet diverse array of options for the audience. Follow along with the article to learn more.

All new shows and movies releasing on Max this July 2024

Monday, July 1

!Three Amigos! (1986)

17 Again (2009)

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 6 (TLC)

America’s Best Towns to Visit

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Babe (1995)

Batman and Harley Quinn (2017)

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One (2021)

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two (2021)

Beowulf (2007)

Blended (2014)

Black Adam (2022)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Butterfield 8 (1960)

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)

Chinatown (1974)

Cleopatra (1963)

The Company You Keep (2013)

The Craft (1996)

Cyrus (2010)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

The Express (2008)

The Eyes of My Mother (2016)

Firestarter (1984)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Frank (2014)

Garden State (2004)

Gattaca (1997)

Giant (1956)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

The Glass Castle (2017)

Gods of Egypt (2016)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Grand Piano (2014)

Inside Job (2010)

Lady Bird (2017)

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)

The Meg (2018)

Melancholia (2011)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

A Most Wanted Man (2014)

National Velvet (1944)

Network (1976)

Out of the Furnace (2013)

Panic Room (2002)

Parenthood (1989)

Please Stand By (2018)

Posse: The Revenge of Jessie Lee (1993)

Raging Bull (1980)

Rescue Dawn (2007)

The Rider (2018)

Saw (2004)

Saw 3D: The Final Chapter (2010)

Saw II (2005)

Saw III (2006)

Saw IV (2007)

Saw V (2008)

Saw VI (2009)

Signs (2002)

Single White Female (1992)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Smurfs (Movie) (2011)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002)

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003)

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

To Sir, with Love (1967)

To the Wonder (2012)

Twister (1996)

Unbreakable (2000)

West Side Story (1961)

Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? (1966)

Woodshock (2017)

Tuesday, July 2

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 4 (Discovery)

Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants (HBO Original)

Mecum Full Throttle: Indianapolis IN 2024 (Motor Trend)

Wednesday, July 3

Barnwood Builders, Season 18 (Magnolia Network)

Friday, July 5

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 9 (Magnolia Network)

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic (Specials): The Star of a Thousand Wishes

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 48 (Food Network)

King of Zanzibar (Max Original)

Sunday, July 7

Belly of the Beast: Bigger and Bloodier (Discovery)

Jaws vs. Leviathan (Discovery)

Makozilla (Discovery)

Sydney Harbor Shark Invasion (Discovery)

Monday, July 8

BBQ Brawl, Season 5 (Food Network)

Big Shark Energy (Discovery)

Bodies in the Water (ID)

Great White Serial Killer: Sea of Blood (Discovery)

Shark Frenzy: Mating Games (Discovery)

Signs of a Psychopath, Season 7 (ID)

Two Guys Garage, Season 23 (Motor Trend)

Tuesday, July 9

6000-Lb Shark (Discovery)

Bobby’s Triple Threat, Season 3 (Food Network)

Deadliest Bite (Discovery)

Monster Hammerheads: Species X (Discovery)

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 12 (TLC)

Mecum Main Attractions: Indianapolis IN (Motor Trend)

Wednesday, July 10

Alien Sharks: Ghosts of Japan (Discovery)

Expedition Unknown: Shark Wrecks of WWII (Discovery)

Great White North (Discovery)

Quad Gods (HBO Original)

Thursday, July 11

Caught! When Sharks Attack (Discovery)

Christina on the Coast, Season 5 (HGTV)

Great White Danger Zone (Discovery)

MILF of Norway, Season 1 (Max Original)

Monster of Oz (Discovery)

Teen Torture Inc. (Max Original)

Friday, July 12

Shark Attack Island (Discovery)

Sharks of the Dead Zone (Discovery)

The Real Sharkano (Discovery)

Saturday, July 13

Faye (HBO Original)

Mothersharker: Hammertime (Discovery)

Sharktopia (Discovery)

Sunday, July 14

Alex vs. America, Season 4 (Food Network)

In the Eye of the Storm, Season 1 (Discovery)

Mary Makes It Easy, Season 4 (Food Network)

Monday, July 15

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Two

Tuesday, July 16

The Black Widower: The Six Wives of Thomas Randolph, Season 1 (ID)

Welcome to Plathville, Season 6 (TLC)

Wednesday, July 17

Wild Wild Space (HBO Original)

Thursday, July 18

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! Season 1 (Max Original)

The Commandant's Shadow

Friday, July 19

Love Lies Bleeding (A24)

Sunday, July 21

Forbidden Love, Season 1 (TLC)

Monday, July 22

Fatal Affairs, Season 1 (ID)

Tuesday, July 23

Chopped, Season 58 (Food Network)

Secrets & Spies: A Nuclear Game (CNN Originals)

Wednesday, July 24

Charlie Hustle & The Matter of Pete Rose (HBO Original)

Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 36 (Food Network)

Thursday, July 25

Full Custom Garage, Season 4 (Motor Trend)

Mecum Full Throttle: Kissimmee Summer Special 2024 (Motor Trend)

Friday, July 26

Knox Goes Away

Walker, Season 4

Tuesday, July 30

Violent Earth with Liev Schreiber (CNN Originals)

