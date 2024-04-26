Alice Evans admits that she "didn't react well" after her "life was uprooted with no warning in 2020"

On April 24, Alice Evans seemingly admitted via an Instagram post that she "didn't react well" after her life was "uprooted with no warning in 2020." However, she did not specify what incident she was referring to in her post.

In the caption, the actress also thanked her fans for their "love and support".

"Thank you for all the love and the support. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate it. My life was uprooted with no warning in 2020. I didn’t react well. I applaud the people who do." Alice wrote.

For the uninitiated, Alice Evans went through a divorce with her ex-husband, Ioan Gruffudd. The couple announced their separation in January 2021 and got divorced in July 2023. Evans shares two children with Gruffudd, Elsie and Ella.

Meanwhile, Ioan Gruffudd is now engaged to actress Bianca Wallace. The latter recently alleged Alice of "stalking, harassing and abusing" her by using multiple social media accounts.

"Loving life and happy" — Alice Evans shares in her latest Instagram post

Alice Evans posted an old picture of herself on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Getting the ‘me’ back!" She assured her fans that she is now "intact" and "loving life." She also mentioned about receiving offers.

"But I’m intact. My girls are intact. Loving life and happy. I have offers coming in. Things are looking up. Thank you ALL of you that have stuck by me. I will never, ever forget," Alicia added.

Path2Parenthood - Illuminations LA 2016 (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Path2Parenthood )

According to People magazine, Alice Evans and Ioan Gruffudd first met in 1999 on the set of the film, 102 Dalmatians. The two tied the knot in 2007 before having two daughters.

Evans announced her separation from Ioan Gruffudd in January 2021 on her now allegedly deleted X account. In her post, she mentioned that Gruffudd will soon leave the family and she and her daughters are "very confused and sad."

"Sad news. My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week. Me and our young daughters girls are very confused and sad. We haven't been given a reason except that he 'no longer loves me'. I'm so sorry," wrote Alica Evans.

Gruffudd reportedly began divorce proceedings in March 2021. In August 2022, Gruffudd was granted a three-month restraining order against Alice, as per the Daily Mail.

Following his separation from Alice Evans, the actor began dating actress Bianca Wallace. The couple made their relationship public in October 2021. Wallace and Gruffudd announced their engagement earlier this year in January.

After a series of legal proceedings, Ioan Gruffurd and Alice Evans divorced each other on July 3, 2023. However, their custody battle involving their two children is still ongoing.

According to court documents obtained by People magazine, Judge Josh Freeman Stinn of the LA Superior Court confirmed the couple's divorce, stating:

"The Court finds irreconcilable differences have arisen in the marriage and grants judgment for the dissolution of marriage as to status only, effective today."

Bianca Wallace accused "Ioan's ex" of violating her restraining order

At the beginning of April 2024, Ioan Gruffudd's fiance Bianca Wallace posted multiple Instagram stories talking about the alleged abuse and bullying she faced on the internet, shortly after making her relationship with Gruffudd public.

Speaking about her stories, the actress said that the harassment and abuse has not "ceased."

Bianca Wallace's Instagram Story (Image via Instagram/@iambiancawallace)

Bianca echoed Gruffudd's claim that Alice Evans allegedly set up multiple fake accounts on social media to harass Wallace and Gruffudd. This happened after a restraining order banned Alice from mentioning her ex-husband online.

She continued to share Google Drive links including 4512 pages full of social media posts where Evans had mentioned either Bianca or Ioan. She also shared links containing the court order, detailing Ioan's restraining order against The Vampire Diaries actress.

In her story, Bianca did not explicitly write Alice Evans's name, but mentioned that "Ioan's ex" had been bullying many of her and Ioan's other followers. She hinted that many of her followers shared stories of being allegedly bullied by Alice:

"This has completely thrown me. What Ian's ex has done to so, so many of you over 20 years is some of the darkest s**t we have seen and finding out that what's happening to us isn't new and has been happening for decades, has been confronting, but also strangely reassuring," Bianca continued.

Bianca Wallace's Instagram Stories (Image via Instagram/@iambiancawallace)

Further, she attached three Google Drive links to her story, including "evidence" of the harassment and abuse they have been facing. Wallace kept the Instagram stories on her profile as a Highlight, naming it "abuse".